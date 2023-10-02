Please do not be alarmed, remain calm — Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to the big screen.

On Oct. 1, Queen Bey had the Beyhive buzzing with excitement after teasing that a major announcement was imminent. Sure enough, the 32-time Grammy winner dropped the trailer for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé on Instagram with the caption: “Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply.”

The trailer includes footage from her record-breaking world tour and rehearsals, as well as backstage moments between the singer and her nearest and dearest. “When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Beyoncé narrates in the two-minute teaser clip. “My goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.”

As per Variety, the documentary-style film will also incorporate the much-anticipated Renaissance visuals, while illustrating how the album and subsequent tour came to life

Below, find everything you need to know about Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, including how to secure tickets.

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Move Premiere Date

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will hit theaters in the U.S. on Friday, Dec. 1. An international cinematic release is yet to be confirmed. Although, Taylor Swift recently announced that her forthcoming Eras Tour Film will be going global — so the Beyhive should watch this space.

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Movie Tickets

Tickets for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé are currently available to purchase from AMC Theatres, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas, as well as the movie ticketing website Fandango.

Can You Stream The Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Movie?

As it stands, the film is only being released exclusively in theaters and will not be available to stream.

This post will be updated as more details are announced.