When celebrities (virtually) hang out with Bustle writers, we want to give them the chance to leave their mark. Literally. So we hand them a pen, a piece of paper, a few questions, and ask them to get creative. This time, Bill & Ted Face the Music star Brigette Lundy-Paine is leaving their mark in the Bustle Booth.

Brigette Lundy-Paine is over playing gendered roles. The actor known for starring on Netflix's Atypical as Casey, a teenage track star coming to terms with her queer identity after falling for her female best friend, came out as non-binary in 2019. Now, Lundy-Paine, who uses they/them pronouns, is waiting for the rest of Hollywood to catch up. “I think that if we can really tap into a humanity that isn’t obsessed with reinforcing gender norms then we can use the tool of storytelling to just write people as people,” the 26-year-old tells Bustle.

Which is exactly the way that Lundy-Paine approached their role in the 30 years-in-the-making latest installment of the Bill & Ted franchise. Lundy-Paine — who in real life is part of the improvisational band Subtle Pride — plays Billie, the daughter of Keanu Reeves’ Ted “Theodore” Logan. The music-obsessed Billie is nearly a carbon copy of her father, down to his frequent use of the word "excellent" and quirky mannerisms. ("For me it was [about how he carries] his arms in the original films. He holds his arms so far from his body, and that was fun to do," Lundy-Paine explains.)

While the film itself doesn’t explicitly delve into the character’s gender identity, Lundy-Paine plays the androgynous Ted 2.0 as non-binary — a decision they didn’t disclose to the filmmakers ahead of time. “It’s kind of a thing where if you say it to anyone, they get scared. So I play my characters that way naturally,” says Lundy-Paine. “Billie is a very non-binary character in that she doesn’t fit into a particular gendered performance, [and] the same thing goes for Casey in Atypical.”

Up next, Lundy-Paine will say goodbye to Casey in Atypical's fourth and final season. It's a bittersweet moment for the actor, as the role not only cemented Lundy-Paine's status as a rising star, but also helped them discover their non-binary identity. "I think that part of that lesson [of playing Casey is] that it’s OK to be your truth," Lundy-Paine says, praising the character for being a "fighter" and "not taking sh*t from anyone." "For me, that truth was that I’m a queer person who doesn’t align with gender."

What's your coffee order?

Favorite overused movie quote?

What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?

What is one movie or tv show you're currently obsessed with?

Who is your celeb idol?

What movie has been in your queue for years?

What is something you would want people to say about you?

Go-to karaoke song?

Draw 3 emojis that describe what's ahead on your movie:

Anything else you want to add or draw?