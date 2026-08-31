Billie Eilish Played A Sweet Role In Her Brother Finneas’ Wedding

Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Sulewski are married, and Billie Eilish played a part in declaring the couple “Birds of a Feather” forever.

Eilish — O’Connell’s sister and frequent collaborator in music — appeared to serve as officiant at the couple’s Aug. 29 wedding in Montecito, California, according to photos shared by DeuxMoi and People. She actually teased her role in a May appearance on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, after being asked whether she’d be participating in the festivities. “It probably is a secret, but yes. I’m very excited,” she said. Eilish is no stranger to performing, of course, and this gig came with quite the high-profile audience: Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, and Eilish’s own boyfriend Nat Wolff were among the celebrities who gathered to wish the couple well.

Eilish isn’t the only family member who served in the late-summer nuptials: Vogue shared an inside look at the wedding and revealed that Sulewski and O’Connell’s rescue pups, Peaches and Moose, were flower dogs on the big day. (They actually wore bows made from the same silk as their mom’s Oscar de la Renta ceremony gown, the magazine notes.)

Sulewski, a lifestyle influencer who founded the body care brand Cyklar, met O’Connell through a dating app in 2018. O’Connell — also known as the mononymous Finneas — wrote a song about her, “Claudia,” the day they met, he told BuzzFeed UK. “I sent her the first part, and she texted me back: ‘You’re trouble,’” the musician recalled, noting that he added her reply to the chorus of the song.

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The couple got engaged last September, an experience that Sulewski documented on her YouTube vlog. After a dreamy helicopter ride over the Santa Monica Mountains, the pair settled in at a “glampsite” surrounded by nature. “We ate, we hung out, we lounged, we swam, and he popped the question during sunset,” Sulewski remembered, sharing footage of the “sweetest, most perfect moment.”

While it looked effortless, O’Connell shared in a later interview with People that planning the proposal had him feeling nervous. “There were so many elements I wanted to get right,” he told the magazine in October. “And so there were a couple months where I was just lying awake at night. So that was a real sigh of relief when that all worked out.”