Matching ‘fits have been the secret sixth love language for decades — basically ever since Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake turned up to the 2001 American Music Awards in double-denim attire. If you’ve been paying attention to A-list duos’ wardrobes as of late, though, you may’ve noticed another pattern sneaking in: uncoordinating ensembles.

Take Justin and Hailey Bieber, for example. They’re often cited in conversations about the internet’s so-called “swag gap.” The Wall Street Journal described the aesthetic best: “It’s more of an ‘I’m dressed for a cocktail hour and my partner is dressed for a remote workday’ situation.” But that’s a bit different than the more recent mismatched styling trend primed to take over this year, with another celeb couple leading the charge.

Welcome To The “Contrast Core” Era

On May 6, Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff made their red-carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of the singer’s concert film, Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D). The Nickelodeon alum looked sleek in a taupe double-breasted suit from SIMKHAI, with a crisp white shirt underneath.

Then there was the woman of the hour, who stuck to her signature cool-girl style: a green Ralph Lauren polo shirt layered over a white button-down, paired with a black pleated skirt, navy tights, red knee-high socks, and lace-up Prada kitten heels.

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Such different vibes — like, if you saw them separately on the street, you’d never guess they were headed to the same event. And yet, they both put in effort and stayed true to their personal style, which made the pairing feel even cooler.

The Rise Of An Aesthetic

Over the past year, other celeb couples proved that contrast core is the swag gap’s more mature cousin. In January 2025, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet set the tone after the Paris premiere of A Complete Unknown. The makeup mogul was spotted heading into their dinner date in a plunging black top and dark leggings — two of her go-tos — while the actor kept things casual in the pink cap, matching scarf, and jeans he wore on the red carpet, topped with a puffer jacket.

Two months later, during a joint appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco showcased their own version of the aesthetic: Gomez in Mugler’s iconic “Vampire Dress”; Blanco in a beaded and bedazzled purple button-down and ripped jeans.

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Tell your partners now: Clashing is the new cohesion.