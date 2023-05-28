Billie Eilish Didn’t Hold Back On “Bozos” Who Call Her A Fashion Sellout

Billie Eilish had some choice words for “idiots” criticizing her for rocking a so-called new look. In a series of May 27 Instagram stories, the “Happier Than Ever” singer addressed “some comments” she’s seen that falsely attribute her evolving style to her caving to assumed industry pressures.

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman,” Eilish wrote, as seen in screenshots shared by Entertainment Tonight. “[A]nd now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or flirting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah.”

Calling the haters “true idiots,” she continued, “I can be BOTH you f*cking bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST!” In a follow-up post, the seven-time Grammy winner added, “FUN FACT! Did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? Shocking right?? Believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things.” A third story’s caption read, “Also that femininity does not equal weakness??!!!! Omg?! Insane right? Who knew?? And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.”

Eilish’s signoff, before eventually throwing up her deuces, was: “Suck my absolute c*ck and balls you women hating ass weirdos.”‌

After Eilish hit the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala in a burlesque-inspired custom black lace Simone Rocha look on May 1, the Irish designer explained that the musician’s vibe guided her the most. “I was inspired by Billie herself, her talent, her world, and her powerful femininity,” Rocha said of creating Eilish’s gothic look, which also included an Agent Provocateur corset under the sheer gown. “I wanted to celebrate her femininity through fragility and strength. Working with fragile tulle and edging it in lace, interpreting embellishment as armor, and creating a look which reflected an emotion, a very layered piece revealing what lies beneath…”

In an October 2021 Elle cover story, Eilish recalled how when she started experimenting with swapping her signature oversize-streetwear, skater-goth aesthetic for more form-fitting clothes, the fan backlash was swift. (The magazine cites comments from online trolls blasting the singer as being “disingenuous” and “cringy asf” for posing in corset with a lace bra peeking out.) “People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing,” she told the magazine. “I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs. ... You’re not even supposed to really know who you are until you’re at least my age or older.”

Eilish continued, “I had no goal of ‘This is going to make everybody think differently of me.’ I’ve had different-colored hair and vibes for everything I’ve ever done. ... The other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, ‘I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie.’ I’m still the same person. I’m not just different Barbies with different heads.”