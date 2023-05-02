Making her third appearance on the Met Gala steps, Billie Eilish went for a sultry, burlesque-inspired look for fashion’s biggest night of the year. Merging the goth aesthetic with vintage boudoir glamour, she brought sufficient drama to the star-studded red carpet.

Paying homage to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld (the basis for the 2023 exhibit) in custom Simone Rocha, the Grammy winner wore a black lace gown featuring a high neck, an embellished tulle skirt, and a bedazzled body harness. Underneath, the “Happier Than Ever” singer donned Agent Provocateur’s Bellah Corset , for that antique, burlesque look.

Sheer, hand-beaded opera gloves that matched her skirt and tights adorned with jet-black crystals seamlessly pulled the ensemble together. Eilish also added towering black platform pumps and a smattering of sparkling Cartier jewelry to complement the striking lingerie look.

“I was inspired by Billie herself, her talent, her world, and her powerful femininity,” Simone Rocha said when discussing the design process for Eilish’s custom look. “I wanted to celebrate her femininity through fragility and strength. Working with fragile tulle and edging it in lace, interpreting embellishment as armor, and creating a look which reflected an emotion, a very layered piece revealing what lies beneath…”