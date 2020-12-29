Something you may not know about singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is that she's also a boob artist. Eilish recently shared a photo of some boob drawings on Instagram, and according to one eagle-eyed fan, her post resulted in the loss of about 100,000 followers. However, it seems that the "Therefore I Am" singer is completely unfazed by the news.

It all started when the pop star hopped on the latest Instagram trend and answered fan requests to "post a photo of" specific moments. The singer freed the nipple twice: One follower asked for a picture of her lock screen, while another asked for "a drawing you're really proud of." Turns out, her screen is an illustration of a nude woman, and her favorite drawing includes pencil doodles of boobs. "these probably lol i love boobs," Eilish responded.

The 19-year-old's affinity for boobs apparently alienated some followers, but the singer took it all in stride. Eilish reshared a screenshot from a fan who noticed that she went from 73 million to about 72.9 million Instagram followers after sharing her sketches. "LMFAOOO y'all babies smh," she wrote.

Elsewhere on her Instagram Story, a fan asked Eilish to share a picture from her upcoming documentary, which is due out in theaters and Apple TV+ on Feb. 26, 2021. It wasn't quite the sneak peek that many had hoped for, but rather a brief clip of her and loved ones laughing in a dark room. "well… this was us after watching it for the first time," she captioned the video. The documentary, directed by R.J. Cutler, will be an intimate exploration of the Grammy winner's rise to global superstardom.

Eilish shared the trailer for the doc earlier this month, which revealed cameos from her parents and her brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell. "I just want us all to be in the moment for this song, because I feel like in life we tend to do things and then we're always looking forward to the next thing," the singer says to a crowd of concert-goers in the preview. "We are never going to be in this moment again."