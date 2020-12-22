Billie Eilish's Sophomore Album Will Only Be Released On One Condition

If people continue to comment on Billie Eilish's looks, there will be consequences — maybe. On Monday, Dec. 21, Eilish took to her Instagram stories to respond to fans' complaints that her hair has been the same for the past year and a half. But her supporters should tread lightly, especially since the singer (jokingly) threatened to pull back her upcoming sophomore album as punishment.

Eilish first debuted her sleek black 'do with lime green roots back in July 2019 and it's now an iconic staple. She responded to some requests for a switch-up, explaining that her stable hair is good for her mental health. "It's called not being depressed anymore pls just be happy for me," she wrote, as captured by BuzzFeed. In another comment, she explained that this is the longest she's kept her hair the same since she was 13 years old. "That's on mental stability and growth leave me alone lsjdkksjdjs," she joked.

The pop star later went on Instagram to issue a stern but comical warning to fans if they don't stop complaining about her hair. "Stop making fun of me, oh my god!" she said, laughing. "I'm f*cking making you an album! I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!"

Eilish isn't planning on keeping the electric green hair forever, though; she'll give fans what they want after the release of her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry. "I'm changing it after the doc comes out," she said. "It'll be the end of an era. Imma give you a new era. I have announcements to make, I got some sh*t to put out."

In a November interview with Apple Music, Eilish revealed that she made a new album with her brother and collaborator Finneas during the coronavirus pandemic and said that it would've turned out very different if they weren't forced to quarantine. "It's not like we're making songs about quarantine, we're just in a different mindset than we would be otherwise," she explained. "So it's been a huge blessing and a curse, but I'm really, really happy that we’ve been able to make the things that we're making. And I can't wait for you to hear this sh*t. I can't wait to have the world hear. I'm very excited and hopeful for the future."