It Ends With Us actually ended with a settlement. On May 4, Blake Lively concluded her years-long legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, agreeing to settle just two weeks before the case was set to go to trial on May 18. And some fans might be surprised just how much money the two got out of their settlement.

As first reported by TMZ, Lively did not receive any money as part of the settlement, and the same goes for Baldoni. However, according to Variety, she has a pending motion asking for attorney’s fees and damages in connection with Baldoni’s failed defamation lawsuit against her. And apparently, there’s still more information to come about the agreement.

“Anyone purporting to confirm the terms of the confidential settlement at this point is misleading you,” a source told Variety. “More information about this confidential settlement will be on the court’s docket in the coming days.”

Lively sued Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, in December 2024, accusing him and Wayfarer CEO Jamey Heath of sexual harassment, and alleging that the studio retaliated against her after sharing her concerns about misconduct on set. Baldoni denied the claims and filed a defamation lawsuit in return, which was dropped in June 2025.

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Lively did not sue Baldoni for a specific amount of money, but stated in her lawsuit that she may potentially lose up to $300 million due to the damage to her reputation, which she alleged was the result of a retaliatory smear campaign orchestrated by Wayfarer’s team during the film’s rollout. A judge threw out 10 of Lively’s claims in April, including sexual harassment, but she was allowed to proceed to trial on three accusations, including retaliation and aiding and abetting in retaliation.

While it’s not known what caused Lively to agree to a settlement, Variety reported that Baldoni’s team was “ecstatic” about the resolution. Both sides issued a joint statement after the agreement went public, conceding to Lively’s concerns while emphasizing that It Ends With Us is “a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life.”

“We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard,” the statement read. “We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”