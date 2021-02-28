Spoilers ahead for Bloodlands episodes one and two. Well, Jed Mercurio, you've done it again. Just went we thought things were getting a little too predictable (everyone else thought DCS Jackie Twomey was Goliath and Tom Brannick's wife was them mystery woman in the car, right?), you've gone and thrown a curveball that no one saw coming. At the end of Bloodlands episode two, the whole case is turned on its head when our lead investigator is revealed to have a few skeletons in his closet – but is Tom Brannick Goliath? Let's look at everything we know so far.

Who Is Goliath?

Right, so, what we know is that Brannick has supposedly been chasing Goliath since the end of The Troubles back in the 1990s when his wife Emma was kidnapped along with three other people mixed up in the conflict (or so we've been led to believe, anyway).

There have been a fair few suspects for who Goliath could be. We know he is someone on the "inside" thanks to his knowledge of police activity and the fact he was able to make the disappearances of his victims look like runaways. DCS Jackie Twomey was definitely one to watch but, up until now, the last person we suspected was Brannick himself.

All that changed in the final few moments of episode two. Everything hinges on his exchange with Adam Corry, brother to one of Goliath's victims, so let's take a deep dive into that.

BBC / HTM Televison / Steffan Hill

Brannick & Corry On Strangford Lough

Brannick brings Corry to Strangford Lough, where three of Goliath's victims were buried back in the 1990s. He wants to find out who Corry has been talking to about the Goliath case. Is the mystery woman seen in the car with Pat Keenan (a man kidnapped at the beginning of episode one)?

When Corry refuses to tell Brannick the identity of his confidant, things get a little tense. And then Corry starts to piece together a few pieces of information: why is Brannick questioning him alone? Why didn't he take him into police custody? And then there's the necklace...

The Necklace

When Goliath's three victims were discovered, one of them was wearing the infamous owl necklace with an "E" on the back. At first it seems obvious that Emma was murdered while wearing the necklace but soon we learn that really it was Corry's brother David who had it around his neck when he died.

Here's the key that may unravel the whole case. Corry suddenly realises: his brother had an affair with Emma before both of them disappeared. And when he confronts Brannick about this, the investigator pulls his gun out. In other words, sh*t's about to go down.

"No One Will Ever Hear It"

"Tom Brannick, are you Goliath?" Corry asks, pulling out a recording device (he carries it around just in case, apparently). "No one will ever hear it," Brannick responds. A few moments later, Corry is dead. Now try and tell me you saw that coming.

So it would seem that Corry is accusing Brannick of killing his brother as an act of revenge and trying to cover his tracks by pinning it to The Troubles and murdering a few others IRA men to hide the motive. Does Brannick shooting Corry confirm this? Is he worried his secret identity is about to be revealed?

Let's not jump to conclusions. Things are not 100% confirmed on that front, and we still have a lot of questions that need answering. Where is Emma? Who kidnapped Pat Keenan? Why is this all being unearthed 20 years after the fact? Will anyone ever hear Corry's recording?

All I can say is bring on episode three.