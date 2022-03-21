Bonnie Wright Just Announced Her Marriage With A Sparkling Video Of Her Ring

We’re always here for a surprise wedding reveal, and casually sharing the announcement of her marriage to boyfriend Andrew Lococo over the weekend with a photo reveal, actor Bonnie Wright has done exactly this. Best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, the star posted a poolside video clip of her and her new husband showing off their wedding rings. “Yesterday was the best day of my life,” she wrote. “Thanks to my husband!”

Wright has always kept the finer details of her relationship under wraps; it’s not clear exactly when the couple met, but the actor first shared photographs of her partner with Instagram followers in Sept. 2020. In a recent vlog, meanwhile, Wright spoke about relocating from LA to live together in San Diego. She also shared footage of the couple’s idyllic home and garden allotment, and paid tribute to her partner’s “very healthy compost pile.”

“Andrew and I had been going back and forth between these two cities for a long time,” she said. “So we were ready to live in the same place. This is Andrew's house, which is now our house. He has lived here for 10 years [and] has a beautiful garden. He's looked after it very well.”

Scores of fellow Harry Potter actors have offered the newly-engaged couple their best wishes. Tom Felton, who played Harry’s arch nemesis Draco Malfoy in the films, stopped by in the comments to say congratulations, along with James Phelps, who played Ginny’s brother Fred. Anna Shaffer (who played Romilda Vane) and Scarlett Hefner (aka. Slytherin bully Pansy Parkinson) also shared their excitement. “Love you so much,” wrote Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patil in the films, and counted Wright as one of her closest mates on set.

As well as portraying Ginny for a decade, Wright has also appeared in a string of indie films, and aired her acclaimed directorial debut Separate We Come, Separate We Go at Cannes Film Festival in 2012. In recent years, the actor has served as an advocate for environmental campaigning, teaming up with Greenpeace as an ambassador for the eco charity. Later this year she’s set to release her debut book Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet — a new guide to “changing your habits, living more sustainably, and taking action.”