Another Harry Potter baby is on the way. Just days after her longtime co-star Daniel Radcliffe was spotted out with his first child for the first time, Bonnie Wright announced her pregnancy. The actor known for playing Ginny Weasley is expecting her first baby with husband Andrew Lococo, whom she married in March 2022.

“We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them,” she wrote alongside two sweet photos of the couple on their property in Southern California, in part. “What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life.”

Wright added that the couple “can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents.” Her photos show just that. She cradles her bump with one hand in the first, and then he embraces her from behind, both hands on her belly, in the second.

Even before her announcement, fans picked up on Wright’s maternal vibes when she posted another set of photos from a “beautiful little hike” in their backyard with friends on April 24. In each, she’s holding their friends’ child, and that made some of her followers think she was ready for her own. “Aw, preparing for motherhood,” one wrote. Another added, “You look like a cute mama.”

The couple got a lot of love after Wright’s announcement, including many from her fellow Harry Potter vets. “So exciting!!! Congratulations Bonnie and Andrew!” Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, commented on the post. Two of Wright’s onscreen brothers, Chris Rankin (Percy) and James Phelps (Fred), both sent their congrats as well, as did Anna Shaffer and Scarlett Hefner, who played Slytherins Romilda Vane and Pansy Parkinson, respectively. Afshan Azad (Padma Patil) added, “Love you and my niece or nephew so so much already!”

Some fans felt old as they thought about Harry and Ginny as parents, but they sent their well wishes on Instagram nonetheless. (Interestingly, Harry and Ginny’s kids would all actually be teenagers now, as they were born between 2004 and 2008, according to Harry Potter lore.) Others joked about a new Weasley or Potter coming.

The soon-to-be parents have been fairly private about their relationship over the years, but they seem to have started dating sometime before September 2020, when Wright first posted a photo of Lococo to Instagram. Later, fans got a surprise when the actor revealed they’d gotten married on March 19, 2022 by posting a footage of their wedding-ring clad hands. “Yesterday was the best day of my life ... thanks to my husband!!” she wrote. Their wedding photos soon followed, and she told Brides that they’d decided to get married about six months prior, in September 2021.