6 Books About Defunding The Police That Will Inspire You To Protest

Do we really need police forces to protect us? If you've been confused by recent calls to dismantle law enforcement as it exists in the United States today, don't worry. There are plenty of books that explain the movement to defund police, and reading any of them will help you get a better grasp on our current situation.

As Bustle previously reported, defunding the police is an alternative to police reform that proposes that a portion of the money spent on the police should be reallocated to other services. Services such as food assistance, mental health programs, as well as other social and economic programs.

In the wake of the widespread protests ignited by George Floyd's death after being choked by the police, attitudes towards the police system are changing. According to Gallup, 58% of Americans believe that major changes are necessary to make policing better. While many are torn on what that change should look like — the call to defund the police has certainly become a larger part of our national conversation. Below are a series of books that thoughtfully explore this growing movement.

1 'Abolition Democracy: Beyond Empire, Prisons, and Torture' by Angela Y. Davis Amazon $10.99 See On Amazon From the author of Are Prisons Obsolete? comes this collection of interviews about the politics of incarceration and policing. Published just after stories of sexual exploitation and torture at Abu Ghraib prison came to light, Abolition Democracy covers the problem of international policing and human rights violations, and explores their intersections within the broader prison abolition movement.

2 'Beyond Survival: Strategies and Stories from the Transformative Justice Movement,' edited by Ejeris Dixon and Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha Amazon $18 See On Amazon The U.S. criminal justice system focuses on punitive measures for individuals without considering how crime, prosecution, incarceration, and execution affect communities at large — a flaw that the restorative justice movement aims to correct. Read more about how restorative justice works and what it can accomplish in this collection, edited by Vision Change Win Executive Director Ejeris Dixon and Tonguebreaker author Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha.

3 'Unwarranted: Policing Without Permission' by Barry Friedman Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you've ever thought that innocent people have nothing to fear from government surveillance, put Barry Friedman's Unwarranted at the top of your to-read list. Exploring everything from the Patriot Act to Edward Snowden and beyond, Friedman's book examines how government and corporate monitoring of individuals, without their permission, does real harm to American society.

4 'Policing a Class Society: The Experience of American Cities, 1865-1915' by Sidney L. Harring Amazon $19.95 See On Amazon But what would we do without police? We've always had them... right? Wrong. As Sidney L. Harring's Policing a Class Society points out, the contemporary police force is a relatively modern outgrowth of a post-Civil War system built to protect wealth by restricting the freedoms of the lower classes.

5 'Abolish ICE' by Natascha Elena Uhlmann Amazon $16.95 See On Amazon ICE is yet another new development in law enforcement, and it's that many are calling for the defunding of. Published late in 2019, Natascha Elena Uhlmann's Abolish ICE examines how poorly regulated and critically damaging Immigration and Customs Enforcement truly is.