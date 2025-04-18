Rom-com season is officially in bloom. On April 17, Bustle hosted a special screening and reception for The Wedding Banquet — Andrew Ahn’s remake of the acclaimed 1993 film — with Bleecker Street Media & ShivHans Pictures.

Stars Bowen Yang, Kelly Marie Tran, and Bobo Le attended the event at the San Vicente Bungalows, where they got to celebrate their highly anticipated rom-com with fellow guests — many of whom couldn’t help but note the way Yang was giving Mad Men-era Jon Hamm in his recent cover photoshoot for Bustle’s Queer Love Issue. (And they’re so right.)

As the Saturday Night Live star told Bustle, working on The Wedding Banquet, which revolves around two queer couples who get caught up in a green-card marriage scheme, made him realize it was time to be on “the husband search” in his own life.

“I can’t suffer these fools anymore,” Yang said. But with his busy schedule that includes this year’s Wicked: For Good, dating is easier said than done. “I’ve never nipped so many things in the bud romantically just because I’m like, ‘I’m not going to have time to see you. I really want to — I just don’t even have time to see my friends,’” he said.

A Friends Movie Night

Kelly Marie Tran, Bobo Le, and Bowen Yang at Bustle’s special screening of The Wedding Banquet. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking of friends, Yang was joined by his co-stars and VIP guests at Bustle’s event, which was pure movie-night inspo. Light bites, like pizza and buffalo cauliflower, provided the perfect appetizer for The Wedding Banquet.

Inside the San Vicente Bungalows’ private screening room, guests tucked into plush, cozy seats with popcorn and candy.

Yang chatting with guests at Bustle’s special screening of The Wedding Banquet. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Winning Duo

The film, which premiered on April 18, is already winning praise for its heartfelt depiction of a chosen family. It marks Yang’s second collaboration with Ahn, who previously directed him in Fire Island.

Fortunately for fans, there could be more to come. As Yang told Bustle, the filmmaker left him a note on the final day of shooting that said, “I can’t wait for the next one.”

Yang added, “I’ve had so many lucky moments and breaks in life. Knowing him, meeting with him, and working with him ranks probably number one.”