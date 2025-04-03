Following the release of Wicked: Part One late last year, it didn’t take long for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande to welcome fans back to Oz. The Oscar-nominated co-stars attended a CinemaCon event on April 2, where they, joined by director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt, previewed exclusive footage from Part 2, Wicked: For Good. The trailer teased the love triangle involving Elphaba, Glinda, and Fiyero, including the much-anticipated wedding scene.

First Wicked: For Good Trailer Details

While the new footage was only for CinemaCon attendees, many reporters and fans were kind enough to share highlights. Their footage descriptions offered details on what to expect in the film adaptation of the musical’s second act. The trailer shows Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande) on opposing sides now that Elphaba is seen as an enemy by the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) and Glinda is their golden girl. “Elphaba, they’re coming for you,” Glinda warns, per Variety’s trailer recap.

“They” includes Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), who can be seen hunting for Elphaba, whom he secretly loves. Still, he’s preparing to marry Glinda, and there are glimpses of their wedding in the CinemaCon footage. The wedding scene originally captured fans’ attention in the first Wicked: Part One trailer as it is a change from the musical, which only incudes their engagement.

Wicked Love Stories

The love triangle will come to a head in the upcoming film. Fans have been predicting exactly how it will play out, with some guessing the wedding scene is just a dream sequence and others suggesting Fiyero will abandon Glinda mid-ceremony. Some think Elphaba might even crash the ceremony. The footage didn’t give decisive answers, but it did reportedly show Fiyero turning on his own soldiers. According to DiscussingFilm, the prince gives Elphaba her broom in the trailer, which she can later be seen using to confront the Wizard.

Meanwhile, the love between the witches is also on display. One of their touching moments comes when Elphaba tells Glinda, “You’re the only friend I’ve ever had,” per Variety. Glinda responds, “And I’ve had so many friends. But you’re the only one that mattered.”

Their story will hit theaters on Nov. 21. For now, Erivo said they’re looking forward to the lead-up, telling CinemaCon attendees, “And we get to do it all again,” after Grande thanked supporters for all the love.