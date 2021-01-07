Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock is all smiles as she is photographed on the set of festive rom com Boxing Day, which marks her acting debut. As Warner Bros. UK shares some of the first official behind-the-scenes images on Instagram, here’s everything we know so far about Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s debut film, Boxing Day.

The 29-year-old singer can be seen alongside an ensemble cast including leading man Aml Ameen. Aml, who also makes his directorial debut with the film, told Deadline: “It is such an honour to be teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures, Film4 and BFI to bring Black British Culture to the world in this universal holiday rom-com. It’s long been a dream of mine to capture films that reflect the wonderfully multicultural city that raised me while sharing stories from the diary of my life.”

Judging by some first-look behind-the-scenes images released in December, Pinnock will be putting her vocal skills to good use, too. The singer was photographed in front of a tinsel covered microphone whilst filming in London, with a co-star playing a guitar behind her. The X-Factor winner is reportedly “ an absolute natural on set,” an insider told the Sun. “All the cast have been great to her, especially Aml.”

The behind-the-scenes look at the Christmas movie comes as the Little Mix ladies explore solo ventures whilst looking to the future of the band without Jesy Nelson. Here’s everything we know so far about the Boxing Day film.

What Is Boxing Day About?

As well as directing the film, Aml Ameen stars as Melvin, a British author living in the States who brings his new fiancée home to London for the holidays to meet his British-Carribbean family. As is the case with many holiday films (and in real life, let’s be honest), Christmas brings with it a bit of family chaos but ultimately a theme of togetherness that leaves viewers with that festive feel-good factor. Boxing Day appears to follow suit.

Who Stars In Boxing Day?

Joining Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock for her acting debut, the ensemble cast features a star-studded line up of established actors from both sides of the Atlantic. The UK’s talent pool includes I May Destroy You's Aml Ameen, Oscar nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Small Axe’s Sheyi Cole and Robbie Gee.

Ameen’s directorial debut also stars How to Get Away with Murder's Aja Naomi King as Ameen’s Amercan fiancée, coming to the UK to spend the holidays with his family.

When Will Boxing Day Be Released?

While an exact date hasn’t been announced for the film’s release, Warner Bros. UK confirmed in an Instagram post that it would be coming to cinemas later this year. It looks like we’ll have to wait until Christmas 2021 to see Pinnock in her big-screen debut.