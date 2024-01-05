Love isn’t just in the air for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. Much to Bachelor Nation’s surprise, Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell got engaged during the live Golden Wedding on Jan. 4.

And don’t worry: Jesse Palmer assured viewers that Brayden had the couple’s blessing for what is typically considered a wedding guest faux pas. The thrill of live TV!

Brayden’s Proposal

The moment happened during what seemed like an ordinary interview between Jesse and the new couple, who revealed their relationship status during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 finale.

After sharing that he’d be moving in with Christina in Tennessee, Brayden said he had “something else” planned for the evening, too — and Bachelor Nation drew in a collective breath. Brayden began by reflecting on his time with Christina and her daughter, Blakely, before diving into his proposal.

“For the first time in my life, I feel like I found someone that I can be myself with unapologetically,” he said. “And I have no doubt that I want to spend the rest of my life with you. And like Gerry said, we have such little time.”

Christina’s Sweet Response

Christina, like fans at home, was shook, but gave an enthusiastic yes. “This is why we got our nails done?!” she asked, as Brayden slipped on the Neil Lane ring.

The happy couple was joined by their fellow Bachelor Nation alums, including Charity Lawson and Zach Shallcross, who actually sent Brayden and Christina home on their respective seasons. Who knew the controversial contestants would find love off the show together?

Brayden & Christina’s Love Story

Despite not finding a match on Bachelor in Paradise, Brayden connected with Christina after filming. She slid into his DMs, Brayden told Jesse, and they quickly started seeing each other, even though they couldn’t formally announce their relationship until after Paradise aired its finale.

Disney/James Clark

At that time, they both made their feelings known on social media. Their future, Christina wrote on Instagram, will be a place “where laughter, authenticity, and the strength of ‘US’ define our story. From goofy antics to heartfelt moments, we’re on this adventure together, cheering each other on, and creating a home filled with laughter and love.”

Brayden described Christina as “the biggest blessing in [his] life” in his own post. “She has been there for me through very tough times already and has showed me so much grace through it all. She has become my confidant, my accountability partner, and my favorite person.”