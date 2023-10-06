This Bachelor In Paradise Moment Was A “Gut Punch” For Brayden

During his short time on Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season, Brayden Bowers found himself at the center of drama with his fellow suitors. Despite scoring Charity’s First Impression Rose (or maybe because of it), several men took issue with Brayden’s bold personality and criticisms of the Bachelorette process.

Now, he’s taken his talents — and his earrings — to Bachelor in Paradise. But why head to a beach populated by some of the same people who were, months ago, sending him home via party bus?

“I’ve always had the motto, ‘Do everything twice,’” Brayden tells Bustle. “You don’t know the first time — it’s your first time really experiencing it.”

Coming off The Bachelorette, Brayden was in a “heated state.” But in the weeks that followed, he was able to get into a better mental space with some help from his loved ones. “My family was really one of the big proponents that encouraged me to go ahead and do it,” Brayden recalls. “They said, ‘Oh, the beach is your wheelhouse, and you spend every day there anyways. You can meet someone cool, in a natural environment.’”

Brayden did meet someone special soon into his Paradise journey — forging a connection with Kat Izzo, an alum from Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season. But by the Oct. 5 episode’s end, things became uncertain for the budding pair, with Kat naming some of the other people she wanted to meet in Paradise, and next week’s promo hinting that she will explore new connections.

Regardless of what happens next, Brayden wouldn’t change his experience. “There’s definitely some cool connections and cool friendships I got to make,” he says, hinting that he even got to “smooth things over” with some of his fellow beachgoers.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Below, Brayden talks about his Paradise journey, Kat, and why he’s not “for the streets.”

In these first few episodes of Paradise, you and Kat took to each other really well. Can you tell me about that connection?

At first, I didn’t realize that her hate for the beach was real. I thought it was a joke. But despite hating the beach, one thing I found super endearing was that she didn’t let any of that hold her back. She was doing all the stuff that she hated, just because she was enjoying her time with me. She’s like, “I don’t want to get my hair wet.” And then all of a sudden, two seconds later, she’s jumping in the pool and swimming around. Stuff like that showed me, Oh, this is something really cool.

During that truth session with Hannah Brown, Kat admitted there were a few other guys she hoped to meet. What was your mindset like in that moment?

I get it. That’s what this experience was about. I always told myself, I’m never gonna beg someone to love me. I wasn’t going to stop showing her who I was and hoping she loved who I was. It definitely was a little bit of a gut punch. It’s not great to hear that. You’d love to be able to say you came into someone’s world and made them forget about all the other dudes. But that’s not a reality. So, I accepted that.

What are you excited — or worried — for people to see in the coming weeks?

I’ve read some of the comments, and I’ve heard that I look like I’m “for the streets.” I don’t think I am for the streets. I’m dedicated to one person once I get to know them. I have a heart and feelings and emotions just like everyone else. That’s what I’m excited for people to get to see.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.