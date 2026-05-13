The Viral Bridgerton Dowry Math Will Make Your Eyes Water

If you’re still thinking about Benedict and Sophie’s dreamy Bridgerton romance, you’re not alone. After all, what better way to endure the wait for Season 5 than by revisiting all the little details you didn’t notice the first time around?

That’s what one fan did in a May 12 Reddit post that’s since picked up steam, asking if anyone’s done the math on Bridgerton dowries... “because wow,” they wrote.

The Redditor specifically homed in on Sophie’s dowry from Season 4, which was revealed to be £18,000. As Sophie learns in the season finale, her father left that much to Sophie, Rosamund, and Posy each, but Araminta stole Sophie’s portion and gave it to Rosamund instead. This would be close to $2 million today. (According to the Bank of England, £18,000 in 1817 would amount to more than £1.3 million in 2026 — about $1.8 million in US dollars.)

“With that you could buy multiple homes, a massive estate, a carriage and literally live off the interest for the rest of your life. No wonder a good marriage could save a gentleman’s entire financial situation,” the fan wrote.

Of course, it’s not that the Bridgertons are wanting for money. The Redditor noted that the family’s daughters are also equipped with their own similar dowries, and in the comments, fellow fans pointed out how easily Anthony throws around dowry cash in the books. In his own novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me, he promises to provide a dowry for Edwina like he would his own sisters, and in It’s in His Kiss, he actually ups Hyacinth’s dowry to help her find a match.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Given the privileged circles these characters occupy, dowries don’t always make a big difference. In The Duke and I, for example, Simon refuses Daphne’s dowry, and Anthony instead places that money in a separate estate. As Benedict tells Sophie in Season 4, “I do not care about the money, and I do not care about whether you’re ‘appropriate’ or not.”

But even so, it’s staggering to think about how much money is on the table in Bridgerton’s Regency romances. And in the context of a character like Sophie — who’s been treated as though she is worthless — the presence of an enormous dowry could serve as an affirming reminder of her merit and belonging in the ton.