Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton Season 4. In the second half of Bridgerton Season 4, tragedy rocks the ton. Not even a year into his marriage with Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd), John Stirling (Victor Alli) suddenly dies in his sleep. The kindhearted Earl of Kilmartin’s passing is a devastating shock for all who knew him. But through that grief, one of the show’s most affecting love stories is taking shape — that between Francesca and Michaela (Masali Baduza), her late husband’s cousin and closest friend.

Fans of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books know Michaela is originally Michael on the page, a change that courted strong reactions when it was revealed in 2024. “I know a lot of people loved Michael in the books — and you know, he’s still there in the books. So if people want to revisit him, they can,” Baduza tells Bustle over Zoom. “But I love Michaela so much, and I think that she’s just such a cool character.”

Indeed, Baduza plays Michaela with a warm, spirited openness. As the 28-year-old puts it, her character lives a “very rich life” back in Scotland and loves her family more than anything... but she’s quite the playful pleasure-seeker, too. (Her literary forebear didn’t earn the nickname “Merry Rake” for nothing.) That Francesca is so very different — she loves peace, order, stillness — only underscores the delightful frisson Michaela brings to Bridgerton.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

“I feel really protective over her, and I would love for people to really get to know her, give her a chance. I know it’s a shock, but I’m so proud to be telling her story alongside Hannah, and I feel so honored to be trusted with this responsibility,” Baduza says of telling the show’s first sapphic love story. “It’s a huge, important step forward for so many people.”

At this point in the show, Francesca and Michaela (affectionately dubbed #Franchaela by fans) have overcome their initial tension to enjoy a close connection — and only bond more in the wake of John’s death. But even if it takes them some time to realize it, there’s more than mutual grief keeping them in each other’s orbit.

“It’s like a ticking time bomb,” Baduza says. “At some point, you’re gonna have to face what’s happening internally. And that scares Michaela to death. She’d rather just run away and pretend that everything’s OK.”

And, well, Michaela does just that! Below, Baduza opens up about the Season 4 finale, Michaela’s sexuality, and her hopes for adapting When He Was Wicked.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

In Part 2, John tells Francesca not to force suitors on Michaela. It’s one of the only times where he has a pretty serious tone. Do you think that he has an understanding of his cousin’s sexuality — or that Michaela does herself?

Michaela’s figuring it out. I think she definitely knows that she doesn’t want to get married to a man. I have had conversations with Victor about it, and I think she’s very open with him about her sexuality and her figuring it out. I don’t want to speak for Victor, but I’m sure [John] is just as protective over Michaela as she is over him. I’m excited to explore her inner world that maybe doesn’t fit the mold of society.

Absolutely. There’s also that moment where she tells Fran that love doesn’t always look how you’d expect, and that she doesn’t judge other people’s happiness — she knows things don’t always have to follow a prescribed path.

She is so open to the world, and she’s seen a lot, experienced a lot, and in that scene, it’s very surprising to her that the Bridgertons can be so open. And I mean deep down, subconsciously, she’s probably having these fantasies of like... Oh, maybe Francesca, I don’t know. I think it’s really sparked something within her that, OK, these people could be a safe space for me.

And even though she’s registering that, she does pull back her hand and leave with no word. What do you make of that?

I think that Michaela has an initial infatuation with Francesca at the end of Season 3, something that she cannot even validate within herself. And then to come back to the ton, [she tries to] have a relationship with Francesca that is friendship-based and familial. So when Francesca touches her, she cannot deny those feelings anymore. She can’t run from them. I mean, she does. [Laughs] But within herself, she can’t run from those feelings. So I think she’s like, The next best thing is for me to get out of here. Because I don’t know where this can go if I let myself feel these feelings.

I love the puzzle scene — John does the ground, and Michaela the sky. She says, “You cannot have one without the other.” And they ultimately place the last piece together. It was so symbolic of these two loves of Fran’s life. Some people worried because of the chemistry when Fran and Michaela first met, Does this mean there wasn’t a strong love for John? But no, they’re different relationships.

You’ve hit the nail on the head. I can’t speak for Hannah, but I think that Francesca’s love for John is real and valid. He is probably the first love of her life. And her relationship with Michaela will never take away from what she has shared with John to this point. It’s like, Michaela’s the sky, John’s the ground, and they really do complete Francesca. It’s never been a competition.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Is there something from the book, When He Was Wicked, that you’re particularly excited to put your spin on?

There was a scene where Michael is on horseback in the rain, and then he runs away into this cabin; I really, really want that to be in there. I’d love to play having malaria. I think that would be really fun.

And is there any part you’re nervous about?

Selfishly speaking, from an actor’s point of view, all those hot and steamy, sexy scenes. Like, Michaela’s a rake! So she’s been around the block. She knows what she’s doing.

Have any of the other leads helped you with preparing to step into that role — or practical matters like those intimate scenes?

Yerin [Ha] has been incredible in being a safe space for me — just to ask literally every single question that I have about how she was feeling going into all of this. She told me that those scenes are quite choreographed, so there’s nothing sexy about them. But she’s been an insane source of calm for me throughout this whole experience of potentially leading the show one day. I’m really grateful for her.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Are there any romantic heroes or love stories that you would like to channel in your portrayal of Michaela?

Oh, my goodness! Not story-wise, but just the emotional depth and the feelings that I felt watching Past Lives — I hope that Hannah and I can maybe elicit those raw emotions in people. That’s for sure one of my favorite movies of all time. But I just hope we do the story justice. Working with Hannah, it’s gonna be so hard not to. I’m really excited for our time, whenever that will be.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.