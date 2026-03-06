Bridgerton is known for its dreamy love stories, but as each sibling in the titular brood can attest, the show’s family relationships are just as important as its romantic ones. Where would Anthony be if Daphne hadn’t urged him to be honest about his feelings for Kate? And would Francesca ever find out about pinnacles if not for Penelope’s guidance?

A big brother, sister, or bestie-turned-in-law can make all the difference. And to that end, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell is already thinking about who might be on hand to support Eloise when it’s time for her season.

Sisterly Support

In several recent interviews, Brownell has shared her hopes that Simone Ashley will return as Kate, a viscountess, new mom, and one of Eloise’s favorite people.

In addition to close confidantes Benedict and Penelope, Brownell would “really expect to see Kate in Eloise’s season,” she told TV Guide, “because the two of them have this runner where they have kind of a special relationship.”

Similarly, she told People that she’s “really partial to the relationship between Kate and Eloise ... so when we eventually get to Eloise’s season, Kate is someone I’ll be very interested to have around, if I can.”

Kate & Eloise’s Unique Connection

Indeed, Eloise took an immediate liking to Kate in Season 2. “Everyone tells me it is fate worse than death to end up a spinster, but you seem perfectly content with your situation,” she tells Kate at one point, admiring her example as an unmarried woman. Even though Kate confesses it’s “hardly ideal,” the women bond over their shared views on society.

And when Anthony announces his plans to marry Edwina — before realizing where his true love lies, of course — Eloise is thrilled at the prospect of Kate moving in, too. “It will be a boon to have another intelligent woman in the house,” she says.

In the next season, Eloise tells Kate she’s good at handling viscountess duties. “Oh, I am,” Kate agrees. “But I’d still much rather be out riding somewhere.”

Even though Kate is no longer a “spinster,” it’s clear Eloise admires her sister-in-law’s capacity for independence as a married woman. In fact, Kate’s unique perspective — once thinking she’d never marry, but ultimately finding love — is a natural fit for Eloise’s season, which is set to follow her relationship with Phillip Crane.

Perhaps Kate could help Eloise see that she doesn’t have to give up her sense of self in order to share her life with someone. As Brownell recently told Bustle, “I think for Eloise, it’s always going to be more of a story of being surprised by love, rather than yearning for it and seeking it out.”