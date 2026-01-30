Bridgerton Season 4 sets Benedict on a quest to uncover the identity of the mysterious woman he danced with at his mother’s masquerade ball — but it soon becomes clear he’s got his own metaphorical mask to uncover.

“He’s sort of become the glue in the family,” Luke Thompson, who plays the second-eldest Bridgerton brother, tells Bustle. “He’s very adept at making sure everyone else is OK — maybe to not have to look too deeply into himself.”

Benedict’s all-consuming feelings for Sophie (Yerin Ha), the maid he doesn’t realize is also the Lady in Silver, inspire him to look inward. And it’s been a long time coming: For three seasons, Thompson expertly embraced Benedict’s free-wheeling side, from his broad exploration of sexuality to his aversion to long-term commitment. Like many of the best romances, his development has been a slow burn — one that finds release in Season 4, as Thompson, 37, taps into the pining (and sometimes painful) side of a gentleman for whom connection has always flowed with ease.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

The specific stakes of his and Sophie’s love story make commitment especially daunting. But as Thompson notes, it can be a nerve-wracking endeavor in real life, too.

“It’s scary, because it’s like you’re suddenly putting loads of money down,” he says. “It’s like a big bet — you’re really gambling a lot, rather than just coasting.”

Fortunately for the couple, it pays off. But expect plenty of twists before the pair’s love story concludes in Part 2 (out Feb. 26). In the meantime, Thompson opens up about Benedict’s yearning era, his not-so-gentlemanly proposal, and the state of Bridgerton below. Spoilers ahead.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Benedict has an all-time line this season, when he tells Sophie: “The reality of you has become more tantalizing than any fantasy ever could be.” That means a lot coming from him, because he’s a hardcore dreamer — why do you think it’s hard for him to connect fantasy and reality?

He’s found a really good way to give everyone a little piece of himself without putting down real roots and giving one specific person everything. When you get obsessed with the idea of being free and doing what you want, it feels very lovely. But after a while, it has a sell-by date. You start to get a little bit older, inching closer to death, and you think, well, if you want your life to have a little bit of meaning, then you do have to say, “This is what I want to do.”

He’s scared, like a lot of us are, of defining his life like that. The journey of this season is that he has to look at life dead-on, which is at the heart of choosing someone to spend your life with.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Up to this point, Benedict’s never been wanting when it comes to romantic opportunities — so it’s very fun to watch him yearn. What does that emotion mean to you?

It’s a lovely thing to play. It’s funny because you’re right — he was not necessarily in that position for the first few seasons. But there are these little glimpses. I always remember that scene in Season 2 [Episode 2], when Anthony gets him to read the poem, and he suddenly comes out with this romantic [recitation]. It’s classic. You’re able to give the advice that you can’t actually receive yourself, you know?

There’s a part of him that is romantic, and it’s to do with vulnerability. Sophie has absolutely hit his weak spot. It’s quite fun to watch a character who used to be in the driving seat be completely knocked off guard.

Part 1 ends with Benedict’s mistress proposal. What do you think is going through his mind in that moment?

I don’t even know if he necessarily thinks so much — as in, it’s something that sort of tumbles out of him. Obviously, you’ve seen him in the episodes before, clocking it and talking to friends or brothers about mistresses and all that. It’s a classic thing of someone feeling a push to change but getting it absolutely wrong.

Benedict is quite interesting in that what’s usually on the outside for a lot of male characters is actually on the inside. He’s got this very soft, gooey, amenable, lovely front — and deeper down, he is a bit more anxious and structured. And so his saying, “Be my mistress,” is controlling his feelings. He’s like, “Oh, this is perfect. I can have Sophie in this little box emotionally and then do all the other stuff.” And that’s not falling in love. Falling in love is pouring everything together. So it’s a surprise because it’s not something we’d expect from Benedict, but it reveals that he does have insecurities and worries.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

This season marks the halfway point as far as the Bridgerton books go. What are you excited about for the next half?

I look at the four remaining siblings, and I’m really looking forward to having all that explored — obviously with Hannah [Dodd] and Claudia [Jessie], but also with the younger ones. Flo [Hunt] and Will [Tilston] were so, so young when they started this show. With Hyacinth, for the first time I was like, “Oh, wow. I really get the character.” Suddenly, I can see who this young woman is becoming.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.