A Bridgerton Season 4 Theory Predicts A First For The Series

Bridgerton Season 4 is still a ways off, but several fans are looking ahead toward Benedict and Sophie’s happily ever after — specifically, predicting #Benophie’s baby name.

And, well, it never hurts to be prepared! Here’s the adorable theory, explained. Mild book spoilers ahead.

A New Bridgerton Baby?

First, a brief recap. So far, there have been two babies born to the Bridgerton family on screen: Daphne and Simon’s little one, August (aka Augie), and Colin and Penelope’s son, whose name has yet to be revealed but is dubbed the future Lord Featherington.

However, in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books, both couples actually welcome girls first. They are named Amelia and Agatha, respectively. Fans have theorized that Amelia was changed to August to illustrate Simon’s character development, as he once vowed never to produce an heir. And Agatha was seemingly changed to a boy to fulfill the legal requirement that the Featherington estate pass down to Portia’s first grandson — a key plot point of Season 3.

Now, over on TikTok, Bridgerton fan @inmylibrary suggests that Benedict and Sophie’s baby might mark a first for Bridgerton. Assuming that Kate and Anthony’s firstborn is named Edmund, like in the books (a touching tribute to the late Bridgerton patriarch), the user suggests that Benedict and Sophie will “twist” tradition by welcoming a daughter, which has yet to happen for any of the couples of the Netflix series so far. Thus, Benedict would “have his little princess first in the show,” they wrote.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Her Name Could Honor A Key Figure

While Benedict and Sophie do welcome a daughter after the epilogue to An Offer from a Gentleman, it’s their fourth child after three sons. But why wait that long? Because the on-screen Bridgerton brood is already full of boys, it does seem high time for a granddaughter. As for what she might be named, that’s an easy one — as @inmylibrary points out, Benedict and Sophie opt to name her Violet, after Benedict’s mom, in the book.

It would be a lovely gesture from any of Violet’s children. But considering Benedict first met Sophie at Lady Bridgerton’s masquerade ball, it’s especially fitting coming from him. A sort of “thank you,” if you will!

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Fans in the comments loved the idea, with one declaring Benedict has “girl dad vibes.” Another pointed out that in An Offer from a Gentleman, Benedict keeps on hoping for a daughter — a wish that Bridgerton Season 4 could fulfill with a sweet twist on tradition.