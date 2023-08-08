The building anticipation for Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 3 has been a slow burn for the Regency Era romantic drama’s dear viewers. After the second season bowed in March 2022, more than a year passed before the streamer dropped a first look at Season 3 photos featuring new central couple Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), aka “Polin,” during Netflix’s Tudum event on June 17. After a subsequent trickle of more small teases, fans are now wondering when they will get to see some actual new Bridgerton footage, preferably in the form of the Season 3 trailer, and at least one Redditor thinks they’ve figured out the answer.

To predict when the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer might drop, one fan broke down the Season 2 promotional schedule as a potential timeline guide. By their calculation, Netflix dropped the first look, along with a clip, at Tudum in September 2021, which was about 26 weeks before the second installment premiered. Then, the premiere date announcement arrived on Christmas Day 2021 (12 weeks before Season 2), followed by the official teaser on Valentine’s Day 2022 (six weeks before Season 2) and the official trailer on March 9 (two weeks before Season 2). That all led up to the March 25 premiere date.

They also took into account that Netflix already reportedly leaked the Season 3 premiere date by mistake. According to screenshots shared on Twitter, the streamer’s Portugal social media account posted (and then deleted) a caption that announced Bridgerton is returning on Dec. 14, 2023. If this unconfirmed leak happens to be true, fans could reasonably expect a Season 3 teaser in late October/early November, with the full trailer following in late November/early December 2023. As the Redditor pointed out, though, Netflix only released four stills at 2023’s Tudum, whereas they previously gifted fans with an actual clip at 2021’s event, so the previous timeline could prove unreliable.

With or without new Season 3 footage, viewers already have an idea of what to look forward to in the next installment. Debuting the first look at this year’s Tudum event in Brazil, Coughlan teased Penelope’s “whole new look,” adding, “We open our season with the ton’s return from the countryside… Both Colin and Pen have done some growing up. And only time will tell how their friendship will develop.”

Luckily for fans, Netflix offered more insight via an official Season 3 synopsis. According to the streamer, the story picks up with Penelope giving up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her in Season 2. Still desperately trying to conceal her Lady Whistledown alter ego, she’s decided it’s time to take a husband, but “lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.” Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels and is “disheartened” when Penelope gives him the cold shoulder. To win back her friendship, he offers to help her find a husband by mentoring her in how to project confidence. In the process, Colin “must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”