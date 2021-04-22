The next installment of Bridgerton is still some time away, but given how thoroughly Season 1 captivated viewers (the show casually became Netflix’s biggest hit ever and scooped up three Emmy nominations), it makes sense that fans are already clamoring for Bridgerton Season 2 and the recently announced Season 3 and Season 4. Though Netflix (er, Lady Whistledown) has only announced the scantest of details about these future seasons so far, we have a pretty good idea of what they will look like based on the Bridgerton books and the trajectory of the first two seasons.

Season 1 followed Daphne on her search for a suitor (based on the first book, The Duke and I), and Season 2 is set to cover Anthony’s “quest to find a Viscountess” (based on the next book, The Viscount Who Loved Me). That means the third season will follow Benedict Bridgerton, the protagonist of the third novel. Here is everything we know about Bridgerton Season 3 so far and how it might approach Benedict’s arc in the series.

Plot Of Bridgerton Season 3

According to the official synopsis for An Offer from a Gentleman, Julia Quinn’s third Bridgerton book, Benedict falls for two women in his story — a “radiant vision in silver” he meets at his family’s masquerade ball and an “oddly familiar beauty dressed in housemaid’s garb.” Unbeknownst to him, they are actually the same person: an earl’s daughter named Sophie, who is forced to live as a servant in her stepmother’s house. How Cinderella of her.

Quinn makes no secret of the classic storybook inspiration, writing that “all enchantments must end when the clock strikes midnight.” If Season 3 follows suit, it promises to be the show’s most charming fairytale yet.

Bridgerton Season 3 Cast

We can guess that Bridgerton Season 3 will include most of the central characters introduced in Season 1 (minus Regé-Jean Page, who announced Simon’s departure ahead of Season 2). Luke Thompson, who plays the artistic Bridgerton brother, will take the spotlight as the season’s romantic lead. But as of now, an actor for his love interest, Sophie, has not yet been announced.

On the behind-the-scenes side of things, Jess Brownell will be taking the reins as showrunner for Season 3, per Deadline, after working in Shondaland for years. In addition to writing for Bridgerton’s first outing, Brownell penned several episodes of Scandal, so she knows drama.

One key way Bridgerton Season 3 might depart from the book it’s based on is the question of Genevieve Delacroix. The seamstress does not appear in Quinn’s novels, but Benedict is clearly fond of her in Season 1. We’ll just have to wait and see if the character complicates things for Benedict and Sophie’s budding romance.

Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer & Release Date

We don’t yet have a trailer or release date for Bridgerton Season 2, much less Season 3. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, production on Season 2 is underway now. Because of the show’s extreme popularity, filming for Season 3 could feasibly happen soon after, so be sure to look out for Bridgerton content later this year or early 2022.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Bridgerton Season 3 becomes available.