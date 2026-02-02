Bridgerton Fans Think A Beloved Character Could Die In Season 4

Um... is something bad going to happen on Bridgerton? The Regency romance has never deprived fans of a happily ever after, and Benedict and Sophie aren’t likely to break that tradition — even with that disaster of a “proposal.” But #Benophie aside, clues suggest that Season 4’s second half (out Feb. 26) could see the show’s heaviest storyline so far.

Here’s why several viewers are theorizing about a major character’s death in Part 2, including intel from Julia Quinn’s novel series. Book spoilers ahead.

Fans Predict A Bridgerton Death

If you’re one for keeping up with behind-the-scenes filming clues, you might know that fans have been predicting a funeral for some time now — ever since leaked set photos appeared to show black fabric draped outside of the Bridgerton household, suggesting the family could be in mourning.

Then, in a newly released teaser for Part 2, fans pointed out that Violet can be seen wearing all black. As one Redditor noted, this is “very out of character for her ... so this must mean she’s either just attended a funeral or is mourning.”

There’s also the fact that Shonda Rhimes herself has said she “cried every time” she edited a certain episode in Season 4. That doesn’t necessarily mean they were sad tears, of course, but Ruth Gemmell, who plays Violet, did tell Bustle that there’s an “emotional roller coaster” ahead in Part 2. “There are other things going on within the family that are quite heart-wrenching, which I think fans of the books will know about,” she said.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Well... Who Is It?

Quinn’s Bridgerton books include several deaths that affect the Bridgerton brood — most notably the sudden loss of Francesca’s husband, John. At the beginning of When He Was Wicked, John dies after lying down with a headache. (Quinn later confirms it was a ruptured cerebral aneurysm, though Francesca wouldn’t have known this at the time.) Four years after the tragic passing, Francesca begins a relationship with John’s cousin, Michael, who has been changed to Michaela on the show.

While Victor Alli (who plays John) couldn’t confirm whether John dies this season in a recent interview with Numéro Netherlands, he did tell the magazine to “expect the unexpected” when it comes to Francesca and John’s storyline. And when asked about rumors that Season 4 would be his last, Alli didn’t quite shut it down. “I’ve met people who I’ll be friends with for a long time, and I’m so thankful to have been a part of it,” he said. “I’ll miss them all greatly.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Because Francesca mourns for several years before finding love again, it would make sense for Bridgerton to introduce that tragic storyline as early as possible. Plus, as one Redditor noted, “John told Fran ‘we have all the time in the world,’” when discussing their future in Episode 4. “That’s like the horror movie equivalent of ‘I’ll be right back.’”

Eloise’s book, To Sir Phillip, with Love, also involves sudden loss. She begins writing letters to Phillip Crane after the death of his wife, Marina — in the books, a Bridgerton cousin — and they ultimately strike up a relationship.

Netflix

Season 4 has also seen Queen Charlotte express concern for her husband, King George, telling Lady Danbury: “You cannot leave me here all alone. What happens when he dies?”

But with Eloise and Francesca helming the next two seasons (the specific order has yet to be confirmed), a death directly affecting their love stories would seem to make most sense.