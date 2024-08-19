Dearest reader, this is not a drill. Jonathan Bailey is returning for Bridgerton Season 4.

The actor, who plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton on the show, confirmed his Bridgerton return during a recent appearance on Good Morning America. “I have a couple of weeks etched out in my schedule for returning,” he said, adding that he “looks forward to reading the script” before filming commences.

“We’re going to follow the stories,” Bailey continued. “The thing about Bridgerton, which is so brilliant, is that there’s so many different ways you can fall in love as humans and that’s what this show will explore. Obviously being the older brother, I’m going to be there to support the youngsters as we go.”

Netflix confirmed in July that Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, will be the Season 4 lead. Speaking on GMA, Bailey praised his costar, adding that he is “going to be stunning” next season. “Benedict’s full of wonder and joy,” he said. “He’s the beating heart of the family.”

Meanwhile, Netflix announced on Aug. 16 that actor Yerin Ha will star opposite Thompson in Bridgerton Season 4 as Benedict's love interest, Sophie Beckett.

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey as Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton. Netflix

Bailey’s Bridgerton Future

The romance between Anthony and Kate Bridgerton, played by Bailey and Simone Ashley, was the focus of Bridgerton’s second chapter. In Season 3, it was revealed that Kate was pregnant, and the couple decided to travel to India before welcoming their first child.

While it remains unclear if Kate and Anthony’s (aka “Kanthony”) ongoing love story will be featured heavily in Season 4, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell said she wants the fan-favorite couple back “as much as we are able to.”

“They give so much, even with just tiny little looks and gestures. They're a magic pairing,” she previously told Teen Vogue. However, Brownell noted that asking actors like Bailey to come back in a limited role is “not really fair” if they have other projects in the works.

Appearing on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show, Bailey discussed the difficulties of filming Bridgerton Season 3 while working on Fellow Travelers, and Wicked at the same time, revealing that he “didn’t have a day off.”

Despite juggling multiple roles, Bailey and the rest of the Bridgerton cast will begin filming Season 4 in the fall of 2024.