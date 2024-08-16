Benedict’s love interest for Bridgerton Season 4 has finally been cast. Yerin Ha will play Sophie Beckett in the next installment, Variety reported on Aug. 16.

While the outlet didn’t provide additional details about Sophie’s role in Season 4, Netflix previously teased what to expect for the new season — which begins with Benedict enjoying his independent lifestyle, until an “enchanting woman dubbed the Lady in Silver” inspires him to pursue a meaningful connection.

That Lady in Silver, book readers will know, is Sophie Beckett. Benedict meets her at a masquerade ball in Julia Quinn’s An Offer from a Gentleman, but he doesn’t know her true identity until later (à la Cinderella).

Who Is Yerin Ha?

If you’re a gamer or sci-fi fan, you might know Ha from her role as Kwan Ha on Paramount+’s Halo TV series, the adaptation of the popular video game. Interestingly, the way she’s spoken of the role might remind you of Bridgerton’s Sophie. “[To play] a role where she’s this fighter, she’s opinionated, she has a voice... I think that’s pretty amazing, because I grew up my whole life being the one who’s always ignored or never heard of,” the actor told Vogue Australia.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ha also recently starred in the limited series Bad Behaviour, for which she received a nod at the 2023 Logie Awards, which honor Australian television.

According to the Korea JoongAng Daily, Ha was born in 1998 and grew up in Australia. As Vogue notes, her family is from Korea, and she studied performing arts there from 15 years old before continuing her education at Australia’s National Institute of Dramatic Art.

More to come...