Bridgerton is known for weaving subtle modern touches into its Regency romance, like Benedict and Sophie’s meet-cute set to a strings cover of Usher and Pitbull’s “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love.” But fans recently pointed out a 21st-century detail that apparently slipped into Season 4 in error.

A Timeline Mistake?

In the first episode of Season 4, Sophie’s stepmother, Araminta, arrives at Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball with her daughters, Rosamund and Posy. Lady Penwood quickly begins questioning Violet about Benedict’s marriage prospects, but during the tense conversation, several viewers’ attention drifted to Araminta’s jewelry.

In addition to her earrings, fans noticed an adhesive bandage covering the corner of actor Katie Leung’s left ear where a cartilage piercing might be. “Band-Aids in this era?! 👀 The ton want to know,” one fan said on TikTok. As another commented, “Yeah, I wish they had covered it better — like put a fancy ear cuff up there or something.”

Similarly, one Redditor said the “very small band-aid” distracted them from the scene. The Band-Aid — whose brand name is often used to refer to generic adhesive bandages — was invented in 1920, more than a century after the events of Bridgerton.

Netflix

Bridgerton Blunders

This isn’t the first time Bridgerton fans have spotted historical flubs on the period romance. In Season 1, viewers pointed out modern traffic lines painted on the streets of London, and for many fans, Season 3’s styling felt less historically accurate than previous seasons.

There’s a reason for that, as showrunner Jess Brownell told BuzzFeed: “Everything in a rom-com is a little bit heightened. The tone this year is a little bit more comedic. So it felt acceptable this season to push the boundaries more than usual on historical accuracy and just lean into the fun.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Indeed, fun is on the cast's mind as well. In a recent Shondaland video, the cast responded to a fan’s hot take that Bridgerton’s historical inaccuracy is one of their “favorite parts of the show.”

“It’s true, and it’s amazing,” said Luke Thompson (who plays Benedict). “Because it’s not a history lesson. It’s romance! And it’s a love story. I think it’s one of my favorite things about it as well, because it’s nice to annoy people who are po-faced about things ... it’s quite nice to ruin their day.”

The Season 4 lead also noted that “people have been taking liberties with history” throughout all of storytelling — pointing out that Bridgerton is no different.