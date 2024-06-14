Bridgerton Season 4 Will Be A Surprising First For The Show

Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton Season 3. The only bright side to the end of one Bridgerton season is that another love story is right around the corner — even if it takes quite a long time to get around that corner.

More than two years passed between the second and third seasons of Bridgerton. And while this provided time for plenty of theories and behind-the-scenes speculation, it’s a long wait to see your favorite Bridgerton siblings again.

So... exactly when is the Bridgerton Season 4 release date? That hasn’t been announced just yet, but showrunner Jess Brownell recently opened up about the production process, and tempered expectations about when the next installment might arrive.

The Ton’s Timeline

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at Part 2’s London premiere, Brownell explained why Netflix’s beloved Regency romance can’t be rushed.

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” she said. “And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace. We’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

The prospect of waiting another two years for Bridgerton Season 4 naturally had fans stressing. Then again, there’s a hopeful caveat. Brownell did tell THR that next season’s stories — whoever they’re about — are nearly completed. “We’re towards the end with the writers room season, with the scripts,” she said. “And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work.”

So if Brownell’s two-year estimate includes writing, it sounds like the team is already well on their way. Perhaps early 2026 is a plausible estimate?

Season 4 Will Look A Little Different

Another intriguing clue about Season 4 came from Brownell’s interview with the Los Angeles Times. She said the show will be “playing around with the idea of fall ... for the first time.”

Brownell continued that this will be for practical purposes (as the show is filming in fall), but will also have to do with the story itself. “It’s still going to be just as lush and colorful, but just more in those warm fall colors instead of the pastels,” she said. “There will still be some pastels, so it won’t look like a totally different show.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

While it’s a tantalizing hint — the promise of cozy Regency fits — neither Brownell nor the cast have answered the biggest question of all. That is, who will lead Bridgerton Season 4?

“We just love to keep you guessing,” Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict, recently told Bustle. “There’s a constant dialogue between the books and the show, and that’s what makes it fun to watch. You don’t quite know what’s going to happen.”