It’s officially wedding season — not just in real life but your favorite Regency romance, too. According to a recent fan theory, Bridgerton Season 4 may feature quite the swoon-worthy ceremony.

At first, you may be thinking... Yeah, obviously? Sure, a dreamy wedding may seem like a natural conclusion to Sophie and Benedict’s courtship. But in An Offer from a Gentleman (the book on which #Benophie’s love story is based), their wedding happens shortly after the events of the novel. Fans don’t get to read about their “I do” moment.

However, viewers are hopeful that this changes from book to screen, especially after Luke Newton (who plays Colin) discussed Bridgerton weddings in a recent British Vogue interview.

“What I love about every season of Bridgerton is, whoever is getting married, the other brothers match whoever is standing up there saying their vows,” Newton said.

Fans picked up on the mention in a Reddit thread, with one commenter noting, “Um, pretty sure Luke Newton kinda spilled the beans about there being a Benophie wedding? ‘The brothers all match the one getting married’? YES?”

The speculation continued in a separate thread. “We suspected it was happening but this solidifies the info,” as one Redditor put it.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Granted, Newton could have simply been referring to past Bridgerton weddings in a more general sense. But then again, he did say “every season,” potentially hinting that the upcoming installment will also feature a wedding.

Bridgerton Wedding Bells

While there’s indeed been a wedding in every season of Bridgerton, not every lead couple has been able to play out their nuptials. In Season 2, the ton was abuzz over Anthony and Edwina’s wedding — which, of course, ended in scandal instead of “I do.”

The show ultimately decided not to depict Anthony and Kate’s wedding on screen. “Tonally speaking, we wondered how Kate and Anthony’s wedding would compare,” Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen told TVLine at the time. “The Queen sponsored Edwina and Anthony’s wedding, and she wasn’t going to do it twice. There is also the Kate and Edwina bond. Her sisterly love story with Kate was just as important as the main love story between Anthony and Kate.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

In a sweet epilogue scene, the show teased a delightfully in-love Kate and Anthony after their honeymoon. But still, many fans were left wanting a proper wedding scene for the happy couple.

Now, if the latest fan theory proves to be correct, it seems that Benedict and Sophie will get the altar moment that Bridgerton fans yearn for.