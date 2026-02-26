Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton Season 4. If Sophie and Benedict’s intimate scenes in Bridgerton Season 4 felt particularly authentic to you, there’s a reason for that.

In the season’s second half (which dropped on Feb. 26), the star-crossed lovers take their connection to the next level — first in a bedroom scene aptly set to a Vitamin String Quartet cover of Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” then in a tender bathtub moment (book readers: IYKYK) featuring Strings from Paris’ take on “Never Be the Same” by Camila Cabello.

Both scenes take their time with the logistical build-up of a steamy moment — like getting out of clothes — and the intimacy itself plays out in long, up-close sequences. Yerin Ha (who plays Sophie) credits intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot with directing the swoony encounters.

“Especially the first intimacy scene that we did ... Lizzy did mention, like, ‘We’ve never really done this before in the Bridgerton universe,’” Ha tells Bustle. “And what’s so great about it is that it’s just an extension of their emotion. And it is that hunger and yearning between two worlds, where they feel like it’s forbidden. And what does that do to two people? I think it actually just makes the fire that much stronger and hotter.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Ha also says the bond she’d built with scene partner Luke Thompson helped them approach the scenes like a “canvas” they could play within. “I think when you have a scene partner that you can trust, that you can go there with someone, it hopefully builds a really honest intimacy,” she says.

“Oh, I’m In Good Hands”

That trust was largely forged while the pair filmed scenes at Benedict’s cottage, Ha says. “That was where I truly opened up to Luke and talked to him about my fears with intimacy scenes, about what it means to be a woman and dealing with body image, and how it’s scaring me.”

Just as their characters were getting to know each other against the idyllic country backdrop, Ha and Thompson did the same.

“When you really strip back and show someone your flaws, or even talk about them, and you don’t see someone retract from it, but actually is just there to listen — I think that’s when you go, Oh, I’m in good hands,” Ha says, adding: “I think that’s what lent itself to such a such an honest and safe intimacy working environment.”