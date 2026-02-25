Already counting down the days until Bridgerton Season 5? In a new interview with Bustle, showrunner Jess Brownell shared her hopes for a quicker release timeline.

First, a brief recap: While promoting Colin and Penelope’s season in 2024, Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter that between writing, filming, editing, and dubbing Bridgerton into different languages, each season is on roughly a “two-year pace” — adding that “we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range.”

While the prospect of waiting two full years worried fans, Season 4 ultimately arrived ahead of schedule, about 18 months after Colin and Penelope said “I do.”

“When I said the two-year time mark, I knew we were going to be a little bit quicker than that, but I was trying to under-promise and over-deliver. And instead, I think I just made everyone really upset,” Brownell tells Bustle with a laugh. “But we really have been endeavoring — from even before that point — to make everything quicker.”

Fortunately, Brownell says the show is in good shape to do just that. “I would say with Season 5, we’re on track — all things [considered], if everything goes to plan — we’re on track to either meet or exceed the year-and-a-half timeline,” she says.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

So if you’re an optimist, you wouldn’t be totally off to put Bridgerton Season 5 on your wish list for 2027. But regardless of when the next installment comes, viewers are in for quite the love story to usher in the show’s second half. Book spoilers ahead.

A Peek At What’s In Store

Brownell has previously confirmed that the next two seasons will follow Eloise and Francesca’s love stories — though the order of which has yet to be revealed. Fans of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books know that Eloise’s book, To Sir Phillip, With Love, follows her unexpected romance with the widower Phillip Crane, who viewers have already met (albeit briefly) on Bridgerton, when he married his late brother’s lover, Marina Thompson.

Francesca’s second-chance love story plays out in When He Was Wicked. Here, she is devastated by the sudden loss of her husband, John Stirling. After several years of mourning, she ultimately develops a connection with John’s cousin, Michael — though on the show, this character is a female cousin named Michaela.

Because both love interests have already been introduced in the Bridgerton universe, a new lead doesn’t need to be cast for Season 5 — potentially streamlining that aforementioned timeline even further.