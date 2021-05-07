The British 'Call My Agent!' Remake Has A Brand New Title

Following four seasons of success and new-found international recognition after Netflix snapped up the series, the acclaimed French comedy-drama Call My Agent! (or Dix Pour Cent) has been reimagined for English-speaking audiences. Penned by BAFTA-winner John Morton, the British adaptation of the hit series has been given a new title, Ten Percent, and has sparked intrigue among fans of the original version.

So, here’s what we know about the Call My Agent! remake Ten Percent, and what you can expect from the British take on the Parisian comedy.

Ten Percent Plot

First premiering on France 2 in 2015, the original French series centres on a top Parisian talent agency — the fictional ASK — as they juggle keeping their star clients happy and their business afloat after the sudden death of its founder.

Placating the agency’s demanding star clients (played by bona fide celebrities appearing as themselves in each episode) comes with its own unique challenges as the team navigates keeping the business running while navigating their own chaotic personal lives.

The adaptation will retain the same essence of the French series, but will incorporate Morton’s “British sensibility” and introduce some new storylines focussing on “transatlantic industry relationships” as well as the British class system, reports Deadline.

Ten Percent Cast

Leading the cast of Ten Percent is Tony-nominated actress Lydia Leonard (Last Christmas, Absentia), who will star as Alexa, a role based on Camille Cottin’s lead character Andréa Martel in the original French series. Pirates of the Carribean’s Jack Davenport joins as Jonathan, a character partly inspired by the original series’ Mathias Barneville (played by Thibault de Montalembert in the French version).

Amazon Prime Video

Also joining the ranks are Maggie Steed (Chewing Gum) playing Stella, and Prasanna Puwanarajah (Patrick Melrose) as Dan, while newcomer Harry Trevaldwyn (The King) and Hiftu Quasem (Killing Eve) will play Ollie and Misha, respectively.

It has also been confirmed that multiple award-winning actor Jim Broadbent will join the supporting cast, alongside Rebecca Humphries, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Tim McInnerny and Eleanor Arnaud, among others.

Meanwhile, viewers can also expect cameo appearances from the likes of Emma Corrin, Himesh Patel, David Harewood, Clemency Poesy, Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Williams, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, Dominic West, Phoebe Dynevor and Kelly MacDonald.

Amazon Prime Video

Ten Percent Release Date

An exact release date is yet to be announced. However, Ten Percent will premiere in spring 2022 and will be available exclusively on Prime Video in the UK. In the meantime, you can enjoy the original version of Call My Agent! which is currently available to stream on Netflix.