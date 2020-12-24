7 British Shows From Your Childhood That Would Make No Sense Today

Every now and again there's nothing more comforting than a good old dose of nostalgia. For millennials, this tends to involve revisiting some of our favourite TV shows from the '90s and early noughties. But, have you ever put aside time to really study some of our generation's most-loved shows? Well, if you ever get around to it, you may soon realise that some of concepts are just... totally bizarre. In a way that flew straight over our heads amid the bliss of our youth. And to prove this theory, I've gathered together a list of eight British kids shows that would make absolutely no sense today.

Generation-defining shows such as the Jacqueline Wilson-inspired series Tracy Beaker, Neil Buchanan's Art Attack, the slapstick CBBC game show Dick & Dom in Da Bungalow, and many, many more, were staples of our after-school and Saturday morning telly. But despite their popularity way back when, the shows we were once obsessed with have absolutely not stood the test of time. In fact, show them to a kid in 2020, and you'll feel more ancient than you ever have done before.

In the era of social media and smart phones, reflecting on what was once deemed acceptable and entertaining can be something of an eye-opening experience — and if you ever fancy trip down memory lane, here are TV shows from your childhood that simply don't translate into the modern era.

Art Attack PVA glue extraordinaire Neil Buchanan was the kids TV equivalent to Pablo Picasso, creating masterpieces with low-budget materials in his studio full of giant art equipment sculptures. And by masterpieces, I of course mean picture frames made out of sponges and line drawings painted with pieces of bread. No matter what was created, though, Buchanan's trusty sidekick – a talking statue head – was always there to encourage viewers to join in and try it at home. Sadly, however, in an era of Youtube tutorials and Instagram art, this show may not have thrived in quite the same way. The poor kids of today will never experience the rush of seeing a Big Art Attack come to life and, for that, I feel truly sorry for them.

Tracy Beaker Set within a children's care home nicknamed The Dumping Ground, this small-screen adaptation of Jacqueline Wilson's 1991 book is still beloved by many (hence the announcement of a reboot back in August). However, considering all the shenanigans Tracy and the gang got up to over the years, it's a miracle The Dumping Ground wasn't immediately shut down by local authorities. Today's kids, who are much more switched on than we ever were, would definitely have some questions.

Dick & Dom In Da Bungalow There's only one word to describe CBBC game show Dick & Dom in Da Bungalow: chaotic. However, despite being one of the most ludicrous things on TV, this show enjoyed an impressive lifespan, airing more than 250 episodes across five seasons. However, I imagine the thought of two fully grown men repeatedly screaming the word "BOGIES!" in quiet public spaces wouldn't have quite the same appeal for Gen Z.

The Queen's Nose Adapted by Steve Attridge's novel of the same name, this popular BBC children's series centred on a magical 50 pence coin with the power to grant wishes. Although still held in high regard by some, The Queen's Nose is long past its sell-by date, and wouldn't make much sense with younger viewers today. Primarily because, with card and wireless payments now being the norm, the idea of a spare 50p coin lying around is almost as unrealistic as the magic itself.

Raven Fronted by a fictional – and at times terrifying – Scottish warlord, this CBBC adventure game show saw six young contestants battle it out in a series of tricky challenges to be crowned the Ultimate Warrior. A decade after the show's original run, Raven appears way more brutal than many of us will remember, with genuinely difficult challenges, some pretty terrifying themes, and an elimination process that the kids of today might find a little too cut-throat. In hindsight, it was a lot.

Get Your Own Back The show that took pettiness to the next level saw children compete in a series of challenges with the goal of winning the chance to dunk their parents and teachers into a gunge-filled tank. Although thrilling back in the early noughties, I'm not sure audiences would be quite so enthusiastic about the premise of children seeking revenge on their elders. It was fun whilst it lasted, though.

Serious Before the days of Bear Grylls, this CBBC survival series saw children set out on treks throughout some of the world's harshest terrain. Although wonderfully entertaining, the show's participants carried out some pretty dodgy survival techniques. Frankly, I'm surprised questions weren't raised about the series sooner.