Britney Responds To Latest Conservatorship Documentary With Emotional IG Post

Controlling Britney Spears finally premiered in the UK on Monday (Sep. 27), and it revealed disturbing allegations about the singer being surveilled during her conservatorship.

According to a former assistant of the security firm Black Box, who were employed under the conservatorship, her father Jamie Spears asked for his daughter to be secretly surveilled. This allegedly included monitoring her calls and messages, in addition to the installation of an audio recording device in her bedroom. This device allegedly recorded conversations between Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari, as well as with her children.

Shortly after the UK premiere, Spears took to Instagram to inform fans that she’d watched parts of the documentary. “I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one … that’s the past !!! Number two … can the dialogue be get any classier?” she wrote, adding that she was amazed by the effort of those behind the film, and the footage they used.

In response to the allegations, Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart told the Los Angeles Superior Court that her father had reportedly “engaged in horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy,” noting that the alleged listening device “corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony.” Rosengart’s filing also noted that in California, both parties must be aware of what’s being recorded.

Her father’s attorney Vivian Thoreen said in a statement that his actions “were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court,” and that they “were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court.”

However, Spears’ attorney will be adding the issues raised in the documentary to “an already-growing list” of reasons why Jamie should be removed as his daughter’s conservator, before the next hearing takes place on Sept. 29. Deadline also claims that the FBI are reportedly looking into these allegations “for a further possible criminal probe” due to Spears allegedly not being aware of the recordings.