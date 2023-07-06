Britney Spears Speaks Out Following Reports Of Her Being Assaulted

Britney Spears is speaking out after experiencing alleged assault. On July 5, the Grammy winner was allegedly slapped by an NBA security guard in Las Vegas. TMZ first reported the incident, with PEOPLE confirming that a police report was filed. Spears’ husband Sam Asghari also spoke out about the alleged assault on his Instagram Story the following day, criticizing the security guard involved. Bustle reached out to Spears’ representatives but did not receive an immediate response.

TMZ reported that Spears, Asghari, and two friends went to Catch restaurant at Las Vegas’ Aria Hotel for dinner, where the singer spotted NBA player Victor Wembanyama, who she’s reportedly a fan of, and asked for a picture. A security guard for his team, the San Antonio Spurs, allegedly backhanded Spears. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told PEOPLE that “officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation” around 11 p.m. on July 5, but “no arrest or citations have been issued.”

Sharing a note on Twitter, Spears claimed that she was “not prepared for what happened” to her and explained her story. “I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner,” she wrote. “I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention... His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

Wembanyama also addressed the allegations, claiming to reporters that a person “grabbed me from behind” and “security pushed her away” before he even realized who she was, according to Sports Illustrated. Spears denied this story directly in her note, writing, “I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder.”

The singer went on to express that the incident was “super embarrassing to share with the world,” but she does not regret telling her story. “Physical violence is happening too much in this world,” she said. “Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!!” She also mentioned that she has yet to receive a public apology from Wembanyama or his team. “I hope they will...” she wrote. Spears ended her letter by thanking fans and the LVPD for their support.

Sharing a statement to his Instagram Story, Asghari stated that he was “opposed to violence in any form” and asked for the security guard to take accountability. “I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women,” he wrote. “Thank you for the support.”