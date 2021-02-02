Britney Spears Doesn't Care What You Think Of Her Instagram Dance Videos

Britney Spears just wants to dance. She doesn't care how she looks, and neither should you. On Monday, Feb. 1, Spears clapped back at criticism of her Instagram dance videos, making it clear that her posts will never be perfect. The Princess of Pop has been performing freestyle dance routines at home and posting videos of her moves on Instagram, and they're a welcome distraction during the coronavirus pandemic.

After getting criticism from followers who complained that she wasn't done up in proper hair or makeup while dancing in the comfort of her own house, Spears shared a selfie on Instagram and responded. "I’m trying to learn how to use technology in this technology driven generation .... but to be totally honest with you I can’t stand it!!!" she wrote, complete with several laugh-crying emojis. "So... if my posts aren’t perfect... I’m doing this for fun!!!! If you think I should look like I’m on a magazine cover when I dance... sorry ain’t happening!!!!" You heard her.

Spears' Instagram has been a reliable source of joy for years, whether she's sharing inspiring quotes or random images, like a soccer mom, on Facebook; showing off her many workout routines; or posting shots from an impromptu backyard photo shoot. Most recently, she riled up fans when she posted a video dancing to her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's collaboration with Jay-Z, "Holy Grail," and even tagged him in the post.

This is not the first time that she has addressed her social media critics. In March, Spears admitted on Instagram that reading mean comments online was hurtful and asked her followers to practice kindness amid the pandemic. "I get really excited about my posts … and I like to share them with you all!!!!" she wrote. "Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings… and I wanted to share because you really shouldn't be saying all of these mean things to someone you don't even know... this goes for bullying anyone really!!!!!! Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another."

Given what Spears is going through regarding her controversial conservatorship, it wouldn't hurt to just let the iconic singer have her fun. In the words of Chris Crocker, "Leave Britney alone."