Britney Spears Reportedly Separates From Husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has reportedly separated from her husband Sam Asghari after over a year of marriage and seven years of dating. TMZ was the first to report their split before sources confirmed it to PEOPLE. Neither Spears nor Asghari have yet to comment on the reports.

The model’s rep previously dismissed rumors of marital issues in March, stating that Asghari was seen not wearing his wedding ring because he was filming a movie. Neither he nor Spears have yet to delete any of their Instagram posts with each other, with Asghari most recently appearing on her Instagram in June.

The two first met in 2016 when Asghari appeared as the Grammy winner’s love interest in her “Slumber Party” music video. They started dating soon after and became Instagram-official on New Year’s Day. In a 2017 radio interview, Spears revealed that she made the first move. “We were sitting there and we were waiting together for 20 minutes at a time, so we were basically forced to talk to each other,” she said. “I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute, this guy is really cute.’ So I called him and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.”

Spears got engaged to Asghari just months before getting freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. Asghari was publicly supportive of the singer as she battled to remove her former conservator, father Jamie Spears, and terminate the conservatorship in a years-long court battle, even sporting a #FreeBritney T-shirt before her bombshell June 2021 court hearing.

They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Spears’ Los Angeles home in June 2022, with a guest list that included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Donatella Versace. “The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better,” she wrote on Instagram after the big day. “So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!”