At the start of Love Is Blind Season 6, Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham forged their bond in the pods while opening up about their shared religious values and family histories. But by the time they returned home to Charlotte, North Carolina, the engaged couple’s flame started to cool.

Noting his “introverted moments,” Brittany told Kenneth she felt more “distance” since their post-pod vacation. “We barely kiss and haven’t made out. And for some reason, that just seems really awkward to me,” she said.

Ultimately, the pair decided to part ways in the latest batch of episodes, which dropped on Feb. 21. “I will still be the biggest supporter of you, and believer in you,” Kenneth said. “But I also love myself too much, and I’ve also overcome so much, just to force something just because.”

Even though their breakup was amicable, Brittany is now dispelling viewers’ theories about their split — like the suggestion that Kenneth’s phone use was to blame.

Netflix

“It had absolutely nothing to do with it,” Brittany told Entertainment Weekly, adding that her former fiancé’s phone time showed his dedication to his job as a school principal. “It then becomes important to me because I’m his partner, and was his partner throughout this experience,” she said. “I never had a problem with it where it was a concern for me.”

Kenneth said on the show that he “missed” his phone while in the pods. He started plugging back into work emails while Brittany unpacked their new apartment. “So the hustle never stops?” she asked at the time.

Setting The Record Straight

Several viewers on X (formerly Twitter) pointed to Kenneth’s phone use as a potential factor in his breakup with Brittany. “As soon as he got his phone back, he was checked out,” wrote one user, while another said it was a major “ick” for Kenneth to be on his phone while Brittany tried to engage him in conversation.

However, Brittany said “in no way” did she feel like she was competing with his phone. She said the real reason for the breakup was just as it appeared on the show.

“The passion, the craving, it wasn’t necessarily there as intensely as it was in the pods,” she told EW. “I never wanted to be super reactive right off the bat, because I wanted it so badly ... [but] I was then able to really come to terms with myself, and with him as well.”