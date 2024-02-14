Some Love Is Blind couples are forged in drama, but others take a decidedly simpler route to (hopefully) saying “I do.” Amy Olenska and Johnny McIntyre fall into the latter camp, quickly developing a strong connection in the pods and getting engaged before the other Season 6 couples.

The pair bonded over travel and their families. After becoming each other’s “best friend,” it was no surprise when Johnny proposed in Episode 2, expressing his desire to be “laughing and smiling” next to Amy when he was 90 years old.

The physical attraction was clear, too, as soon as they met outside the pods and saw each other for the first time. “Literally, everything lines up for a reason,” Johnny said. “You’re my reason.” Amy responded in kind.

So while their respective podmates were still going through it, the couple could relax and look forward to their romantic vacation in the Dominican Republic — and as Johnny tells Bustle, not every moment of the trip made it into the episodes that dropped Feb. 14.

Their Unaired Spa Day

Netflix

Johnny recalls for one of their first dates in the Dominican Republic, he and Amy got pedicures. “It was the first time anyone ever touched my feet, and I could not stop cracking up. It was one of the funniest, most insane experiences ever,” he says. “I’ve not got a mani-pedi since then, but I definitely want to.”

Given how much fun Johnny and Amy had comparing toenails in Episode 6, it sounds like it was the right date for strengthening their relationship. “I think my feet are cool,” Johnny said. “They’re a little hairy, too, which I think adds character.”

“I feel like we’re just awkward in our own way, but we complement each other,” Amy told the camera. “I feel like we’re morphing into one slowly. It’s only been a day-and-a-half in person, and we’re already... two peas in a pod.”

Netflix

Just like Johnny, Amy tells Bustle that there’s more to Love Is Blind Season 6 than meets the eye.

“There are so many funny, beautiful things that happened in the pods that were not shown, but I feel like those were definitely highlights,” she says, adding that this season’s “friendships were everything,” too.