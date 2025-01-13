Brittany and Patrick Mahomes added another member to their team. The Chiefs quarterback and the Kansas City Current co-owner welcomed their third child on Jan. 12, which they announced on Instagram the next day. The couple shared a joint post revealing they welcomed a baby girl with a unique but fitting name.

“Golden Raye Mahomes • 1/12/25,” they captioned the post. In the photo, Brittany and Patrick hold their newborn daughter’s tiny feet above a wooden sign revealing her name.

The couple’s new addition will join their first two children, 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and 2-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, who they also gave the nickname “Bronze.” With the Mahomes naming their baby girl Golden, all their children are named after precious metals.

Brittany’s Pregnancy Journey

Brittany announced that she and Patrick were expecting their third child in July, sharing an Instagram video of their kids adorably dancing and frolicking on the set of a photoshoot in all-white outfits. Eventually, the family finally posed with the sonogram of their baby. “Round three, here we come,” they wrote in a joint caption.

Brittany Mahomes / Instagram

Since then, Mahomes has kept fans updated on her pregnancy by sharing several maternity photos on social media, including a sweet snapshot of her new friend Taylor Swift cradling her baby bump in October.

Brittany & Patrick’s Relationship

Patrick and Brittany are high school sweethearts. They have been dating since he was a sophomore, and she was a junior at Texas’ Whitehouse High School in March 2012. They even maintained a long-distance relationship while attending separate universities. Brittany played for Iceland's professional soccer team before moving to Kansas City after Patrick signed with the Chiefs.

The two dated for over eight years before getting engaged after Patrick’s first Super Bowl ring ceremony in September 2020, the same month they announced they were expecting their first child. They finally tied the knot during a private ceremony in Maui, Hawai’i, in March 2022, over a year after Sterling was born. They announced their second pregnancy later that year.