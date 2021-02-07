Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Brittany Matthews Was Also A Professional Athlete

Super Bowl LV kicks off on Feb. 7, with the Kansas City Chiefs slated to go up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All eyes will be on the Chiefs' 25-year-old quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he and his team plot to win their second Lombardi Trophy in a row. However, thanks to Mahomes' star profile, the NFL player's fiancée Brittany Matthews is also becoming more of a household name. Here's everything to know about Matthews and her relationship with Mahomes.

How They Met

Matthews and Mahomes were high school sweethearts, which Mahomes made clear in an Instagram photo he shared in 2013 of the two posing for their prom night. After high school, the young lovebirds' relationship continued to go the distance as Matthews attended and played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler while Mahomes headed to Texas Tech University.

How Mahomes Proposed

Once Mahomes and his teammates received their Super Bowl rings months after their win, the quarterback proposed to Matthews with a ring of her own in an Arrowhead Stadium suite. Matthews later shared engagement photos of them surrounded by an assortment of white and red flowers. She wrote, "On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It's always us, it's always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind!"

She's Having A Baby Girl

Shortly after their whirlwind engagement, Matthews announced on social media that she was pregnant with her and Mahomes' first child, a baby girl. In January, Matthews celebrated this new chapter in their lives by posting a handful of beautiful maternity photos on Instagram.

She's A Fitness Expert And Entrepreneur

Like Mahomes, Matthews also has experience in the professional sports world, as she was a pro soccer player. After playing the sport at UT Tyler, Matthews went on to sign a contract with Icelandic soccer team UMF Afturelding/Fram in 2017. However, her time with UMF was short-lived as she only played with the team for six months that year. Still, her brief time in Iceland was well spent — she played an integral part in her team winning a league title.

Nowadays, Matthews is a certified personal trainer and co-owner of the Kansas City NWSL professional women's soccer team. Her vibrant Instagram account reveals that she holds a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology and offers online training programs and apparel through her website, Brittany Lynne Fitness. Understandably, due to her active day job as a trainer, Matthews is an avid gym-goer, always sharing fitness tips and workouts in Instagram videos.

Matthews' Instagram

According to Matthews' social media accounts, the busy 25-year-old has two pitbull terriers named Silver and Steel. She also enjoys an exciting social life and posts unforgettable memories, like celebrating her baby shower and almost getting stung by a bee while posing for a Balance Athletica photoshoot.