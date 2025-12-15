Brittany Snow Reveals The “Minimal” Cosmetic Work She’s Had Done

From Simone Biles to Heather Gay, many celebrities are opting for transparency when it comes to discussing their appearance. Joining the chat is Brittany Snow, who recently revealed the cosmetic work she’s done (and hasn’t done) on Instagram.

On Nov. 6, Molly Bailey — the founder of St. Louis medspa Face Forward, who also goes by The STL Injector on social media — posted a video of several celebrities who serve as her “cosmetic muses” who she believes have used injectables in a way that’s “preserved their healthy skin and enhanced their features.” As Bailey wrote atop the video, “We’re not anti-aging, we’re pro-b😎tox.”

One of her muses is Snow, who actually commented on the video on Dec. 11. “I’ve never had any surgery. Not one,” she said. “No nose job, (people have told me I needed one! But no) no eyelids, no facelift. Nothing. I lost baby weight in my face, minimal Botox and lasers. Just for the record. ❤️”

Bailey thanked Snow for her transparency and reiterated that she looked “stunning,” later sharing Snow’s comment in a standalone post. “There’s nothing we love more than a transparent queen and some b😎tox,” she wrote (again obscuring the brand-name injectable with a cheeky emoji).

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brittany Snow’s Beauty Journey

It’s not the first time Snow has been candid about cosmetic work and body image. In 2018, she told Today she opted not to get plastic surgery on a forehead scar from a childhood accident. As she entered the entertainment industry at a young age, she recalled a woman who said she’d “never make it” because of the scar’s “distracting” placement on her face.

“I think instinctively my 8-year-old self knew that I needed to keep it,” she said, adding that growing up with the scar informed her perception of beauty in herself and others. “I like when people have scars. I like when people have weird teeth. I like when people have something weird on their face.”

Most recently, Snow embraced a new level of vulnerability in the intimacy of The Hunting Wives. “We were doing it from an all-women perspective in terms of the showrunner, the creator, the camera operator, the intimacy coordinator,” she recently told Bustle. “It sort of hurt my feelings when people were saying that we did Hunting Wives with a male gaze because I wanted to say there weren't even any men on the set. All the directors that we had were women and that made us feel really safe and held.”