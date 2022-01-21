Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Are Gearing Up For Quite The Lavish Wedding

Like a proud, very distant, definitely-not-invited relative, many have been awaiting for updates on Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding since the smitten young couple announced their engagement in July 2020. And it seems preparations for the event are in full swing with new reports claiming there has been “no expense spared” for their upcoming day.

Brooklyn, 22, and Nicola, 27, have been teasing their upcoming day on Instagram, recently sharing snaps from their wedding cake-tasting on Instagram Stories on Jan. 6. With a budget that’s reportedly set in the millions and a wedding guest list that may include Gigi Hadid and Gordon Ramsey, the pending nuptials have widely speculated to be as luxurious and star-studded as Brooklyn’s parents’ much-publicised wedding in 1999.

Now the couple has reportedly set a 2022 date, with the wedding dress and venue details also finalised, here’s everything to know about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding.

Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding Date

Set your calendars, as various tabloids confirm Apr. 9 as the wedding date — close to two years after the couple initially were engaged. Beckham had previously told Hello Magazine that he would have been married much sooner, were it not for lockdown. Still, it’s given guests time to find a grand spring wedding outfit...

Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding Venue

Per The Sun, the wedding will take place at Nicola Peltz’s billionaire father “sprawling beachside estate in Florida.” According to the tabloid, it’s a “£76 million ocean-front mansion with 27 bedrooms in Palm Beach.” While evidently a grand location, an unnamed source told The Sun, that the wedding will be a “celebration of love, not wealth.”

The source claimed to the tabloid: “Understandably, Nicola and Brooklyn want the entire day to be perfect and their attention to detail is quite astonishing. Money is obviously no object, but nonetheless, they want the day to be a celebration of love, not wealth.”

Nicola Peltz’s Wedding Dress

Nicola Peltz is reportedly wearing not one, but two bespoke “fairytale” Valentino wedding dresses on her big day, after flying to Rome with a stylist to find her perfect gown.

While mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, is known to be a dab hand at fashion design herself, having designed actress Eva Longoria’s wedding dress in 2016, she is said to be “fully supportive” of her soon-to-be daughter in law’s wedding gown choice. Still, “a VB number is likely to pop up in the evening do,” confirms the The Sun’s source.

As to be expected, style details of Nicola Peltz’s wedding dress won’t be revealed until her wedding day, with Vogue confirmed to have the exclusive rights to the photos.

What Else Do We Know About Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding?

Beckham and Peltz are expected to host the wedding “in their own way” and have reportedly recruited much of their immediate family to be part of their lavish ceremony.

Tabloids have reported that proud dad David Beckham will be the master of ceremonies on the big day, and will deliver a speech to his son, while Brooklyn’s younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz will both be his best man. For Nicola, her older brother, Brad Peltz, 32, will be her Chief Bridesmaid as, per The Sun, adding that the Transformers actress isn’t a “stickler for tradition.”

As for celebrity invites, they are yet to be revealed, but family friend Gordon Ramsey could make an appearance. It’s thought Brooklyn’s godfather, Sir Elton John, will unfortunately not be able to make it due to his Farewell US tour commitments.

Amongst the guests, Vogue Magazine will be in situ, and will have exclusive rights to the wedding. The magazine is expected to document the event similarly to Idris and Sabrina Elba’s Morrocan wedding in 2019, and the spread will be “tasteful.”

To capture the day, the couple has employed the skills of renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, and have strictly banned guests from taking their own sneaky snaps.

Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham’s Engagement

Brooklyn has been referring to Nicola as “wife” since they got engaged in 2020, and publicly promised his wife-to-be to be the “best husband and best daddy one day.”

As Bustle reported at the time, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz announced that their engagement by sharing a matching pair of romantic Instagram posts. "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," the Beckham model and photographer wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and Peltz embracing lovingly in a garden.