For the 12-plus years that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been on the air, viewers have gotten brief glimpses at the life of Kyle Richards’ eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie. In Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills, the luxury real estate agent — who’s known professionally as Farrah Brittany — steps into the spotlight alongside her stepdad Mauricio Umansky and sister Alexia Umansky.

At the forefront of the family business, The Agency, the trio navigates the “high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles” with their team of agents. As Farrah wrote an Oct. 7 Instagram post, “Excited for you guys to get to know us a bit better, see this part of our lives, and most importantly what it takes to be a great real estate agent in this fast-paced industry.”

Before you stream the Buying Beverly Hills, here’s everything to know about Farrah.

Farrah Brittany’s Job

After attending New York University for two years, Farrah, 34, graduated Magna Cum Laude from The University of Southern California with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in business. Along with Mauricio, Farrah is one of The Agency’s founding members, first working as the Director of Client Relations when the company launched. In 2011, Farrah became an agent and, according to the company’s website, has “worked on a multitude of multi-million dollar sales, co-listing properties, managing client relations and handling a wide range of sales processes, from listing presentations to marketing and escrows.” In the role, she also represents both buyers and sellers across the globe, but primarily in Los Angeles neighborhoods such as West Hollywood, Bel Air, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and, of course, Beverly Hills.

Courtesy of Netflix

Farrah Brittany’s Fiancé

In November 2021, Farrah announced her engagement to Beverly Hills Car Club owner Alex Manos. She later revealed on RHOBH that Alex proposed shortly before cousin Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum — in which she served as a bridesmaid — and so she temporarily kept the engagement under wraps, out of respect to the bride. As of October 2022, the couple still had not set a wedding date, though The Knot reported that expected wedding guests include Kris Jenner, the Kardashians, and Kathy Hilton, while Paris and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild will likely be core members of the wedding party.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Alex launched his car dealership in 2009 with his mother, Versa Manos. They offer hundreds of vehicles, many of them uncommon or unusual, at just about every price point — and in all conditions.

“The cars we sell could need work, but they also could be perfect. We have a car for $5,000 and that car is a million dollars,” Manos, 40, told the newspaper in August, referring to a rare 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster. “That’s what makes us unique and brought us so much attention.”

Farrah Brittany’s Instagram

Though Farrah — whose birthday falls on Halloween — primarily uses her Instagram to promote her real estate listings, every now and then she’ll also share photos of Alex, as well as her famous family and friends. On October 25, she shared a cousins photo with Paris and Nicky, as well as her sisters, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia Umansky, at a baby shower for their other cousin, Brooke Wiederhorn, whose mom is RHOBH alum Kim Richards.

This summer, Farrah also posted a touching birthday tribute to Mauricio. “I can't say enough amazing things about you,” she wrote on Instagram in June. “The last year has been such a crazy adventure and I'm so proud of you.... fearless leader of our family and our [The Agency] family.... This is your year. I love you so much.”

The same month, she also gave a shoutout to Mauricio and her biological father, Guraish Aldjufrie, who she called “the bestttt dads in the entire world,” in honor of Father’s Day. Back in May, she also honored Kyle in a Mother’s Day post. Calling the RHOBH star her “rock and biggest inspiration,” she added, “We love you more than anything in the world.”