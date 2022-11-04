Move aside, Selling Sunset, there’s a new real estate TV drama in town. Featuring Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Mauricio Umansky and two of his daughters, Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky, Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills tackles the world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles. First introduced as Kyle Richards' husband on RHOBH, Umansky features as the head of the brokerage firm The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills.

Netflix has not announced if there will be a Buying Beverly Hills Season 2, and its renewal will likely depend on fan feedback. The series has already been the subject of early controversy, with some RHOBH fans announcing they wouldn’t be supporting the show. In October, Bravo aired the RHOBH Season 12 reunion, which included a clip showing Umansky laughing at the expense of Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son, Jax, according to ScreenRant. Fans weren’t happy about his behavior and tweeted that they had little interest in watching his Netflix show.

In an Instagram story post, Umansky later cleared up the scene, explaining he had “no context” when they filmed it. “Production asked us to talk about what Erica said and gave us zero context to it. I wasn’t there when it happened. After seeing the scene, it was disgusting and shocking and in poor taste, and I apologized.”

It’s also unclear how Richards feels about her daughters being on the show. Per US Weekly, Richards supports the series but once said she didn’t want her daughters following in her reality TV footsteps. “[I] would strongly advise against [reality TV],” she told Australia’s TV Week in June 2020. “I wouldn’t let them. Two of my girls are in real estate. They’re businesswomen, and I like that they’re on that path.”

But even with all the RHOBH drama, it’s possible Buying Beverly Hills will find a new dedicated audience on Netflix. Here’s everything we know so far about a potential Season 2.

Netflix

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 Cast

Alongside Umansky and his daughters, the series follows agents like Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt, and Sonika Vaid as they sell fancy homes to wealthy buyers in Beverly Hills.

Alexia Umansky told People that she was initially “really, really nervous about all the little mistakes” she made while on camera, worrying it would affect what her clients think of her. While she had some experience being on RHOBH, she said she was still "so terrified" leading up to the premiere of Buying Beverly Hills. "It's really scary putting your career out there for people to see, especially when you're trying so hard to make it and prove something," she added.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

It’s difficult to tell when a potential Season 2 could debut. While Netflix series generally take a year in between seasons, LA-based reality shows like Selling Sunset and Bling Empire tend to film seasons back to back. Both shows debuted seasons as early as six months after the prior one. Assuming Buying Beverly Hills is similar, we could see a new season as early as May or June 2023 if it’s renewed soon.

This post will be updated as more information about Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 becomes available.