From tearing up the tunnel walk to smashing records on the court, Caitlin Clark’s first year in the WNBA was one for the books. But even if she makes it look easy, Time’s Athlete of the Year isn’t afraid to admit when she could use a little help.

In a new commercial promoting State Farm’s With the Assist platform, Clark does just that, admitting that life would be easier if she could do everything while standing on “the logo” (a nod to her knack for shooting three-pointers from the center of the court). Jake from State Farm then comes in “with the assist” by painting the company’s logo in her home, so she can step on it for small wins like opening a jar of pickles, doing laundry, or playing Jeopardy.

In truth, though, the Indiana Fever guard can handle the pickles, laundry, and trivia. What does she wish the logo could help her with? “Honestly, I’m really scared of cats,” Clark, 23, tells Bustle. She can see it working its magic now: “I would be standing on the logo petting a cat. And I would be fine doing it.”

Below, Clark opens up about real-life assists, meeting Taylor Swift, and her mindset going into the 2025 WNBA season.

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

You’ve said that when you met Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game, she was very sweet and “normal.” What was one relatable moment you shared with her that might surprise people?

Getting to be there and spend time with her, doing something that I really, really love — you’re sharing a common joy. I grew up the biggest Chiefs fan, [living] two-and-a-half hours from their stadium. I went to a game every single year growing up. Getting to sit in a box and cheer for the Chiefs with Taylor, that’s on another level. But that’s what’s so beautiful about sports: It brings a lot of people together.

I also read that she sent you multiple bags of Eras Tour merch. In the spirit of With the Assist, what item has been most helpful to you in your everyday life?

It was helpful in [that] I have good drip now. I have every sweatshirt and Taylor Swift Eras T-shirt in about every color and size. So if anybody needs any, I will let you borrow [one]. But, yeah, I have an option for every outfit. She was kind enough to help me.

Kansas City Star/Tribune Service/Getty Images

That’s good downtime wear!

It is, yes. Maybe I’ll wear it to a game this season.

Looking ahead toward this season, Paige Bueckers recently spoke in an interview about how you two are different players and don’t need to be compared all the time. Does that ring true to you?

Yeah, for sure. The media is always going to do that. There’s always going to be comparisons. So you just [have to] believe in yourself, believe in your abilities, and have confidence in what you’re going to do. It’s never about comparing [yourself] to somebody before you or somebody that will come after you. At the end of the day, it’s [about] how you are going to help your team? How are you going to help yourself get better?

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Flau’jae Johnson just name-dropped you in a song. What was your reaction — and is it going on your personal playlist?

Of course! Flau’jae has been awesome. She’s somebody that I’ve been rooting for over the last few years — obviously, very talented in everything that she does. It’s pretty incredible that she can do so many different things and still play at the highest level. But, yeah, she told me a while back that she was going to put me in a song. I thought she was joking, but she wasn’t.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.