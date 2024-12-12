Caitlin Clark is having a stellar 2024. After bagging the title of WNBA Rookie of the Year, she was recently named Time’s Athlete of the Year. The Indiana Fever point guard has the numbers to back it up. As chronicled in her cover story, she set multiple assist records, as well as the rookie record for most three-pointers made in a season.

Sports accomplishments aside, she’s definitely a contender for a whole other moniker: chicest athlete of the year. Take her Time shoot as proof.

Caitlin’s Lingerie-Forward Styling

Each year around this time, the publication drops its picks for people of the year. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Time hailed the basketball phenom as 2024’s best. In the accompanying photo, taken by Cass Bird, the athlete rocked her signature ensemble. She wore nothing but a bra for a top (in this case, a white Nike sports bra with a subtle logo on the band). In an unexpected styling twist, Clark paired the athletic top with a piece more befitting an office: loose gray trousers.

If the bra-forward look wasn’t spicy enough, she also gave it the exposed-underwear treatment with a peek of her Nike waistband. Completing her ’fit where white sneakers and a lone accessory: a basketball, of course.

The Exposed Bra Is Her Style MO

Clark loves a bra paired with a loose trouser. Last August, the pro athlete rocked a stretchy bandeau bra from A.L.C. with sparkly faded black jeans. She kept the look put together with an oversized tuxedo jacket from Golden Goose.

Earlier, in May, she attended the ESPN+ Full Court Press premiere in a look that made her a fashion girl to watch out for. In a full Prada ensemble, she wore a cropped khaki jacket over a white bra. Like in the above looks, she paired the spicy item with similarly loose pants, albeit in the same khaki fabrication. To make it even more bra-centric and coordinated, she matched the itty-bitty top to her shoes and bag.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sure, she’s a great player — but best believe she’s also a fashion girl.