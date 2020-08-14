The exploration of young love, friendship, and identity are at the heart of BBC Three's latest offering, We Are Who We Are. With Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino at the helm, the new series centres around two American teens living on a U.S. military base, and promises to immerse viewers in "all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager." Has your interest been piqued? If so, here's everything you need to know about the coming-of-age drama.

As the Radio Times reports, We Are Who We Are is co-produced by HBO and Sky, and was recently acquired by the BBC. The story largely focuses on the chronicles of introverted Fraser and super-confident Caitlin, both of whom reside within the confines a U.S. military base in Italy. The series follows the teens as they begin to explore friendships, love, and ultimately, themselves — and is brought to audiences by director Guadagnino, who is perhaps most notable for his 2017 adaptation of Call Me By Your Name.

The drama marks the director’s first venture into television, and discussing the new series, Guadagnino shed light on what We Are Who We Are hopes to illustrate.

"We are attempting to portray the here and now of two families, few generations, many exciting people. To see the world from their perspective it is what I am delighted to share with UK audiences. To do so thanks to the prestigious and remarkable BBC is an accomplishment and a soothing encouragement," he told the BBC.

BBC

It's Jack Dylan Grazer and Jordan Kristine Seamón front the cast of the new series, and are joined by the likes of American Psycho's Chloë Sevigny, Predators star Alice Braga, 13 Reasons Why's Spence Moore II, Cold Feet star Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, rapper Kid Cudi, among others.

As it stands, an official UK airdate is yet to be announced. However, the BBC's Head of Programme Acquisition, Sue Deeks, promised viewers have a lot to be excited about.

"We are so delighted that this beautifully observed drama will be enjoyed by BBC viewers — it really is very special," she commented, discussing the broadcaster's newest acquisition.